प्रतापगढ़ में दर्दनाक हादसा:मंजर देख पुलिसवालों का भी कलेजा कांपा, CM योगी ने आर्थिक मदद का किया ऐलान; DM 10 घंटे बाद अस्पताल पहुंचे

32 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो प्रतापगढ़ की है। हादसे के बाद जिगरापुर गांव में कोहराम मचा हुआ है। महिलाएं शव का इंतजार कर रही हैं।
  • जिगरापुर गांव में मचा हाहाकार, 12 मृतक इसी गांव के रहने वाले थे
  • शादी की खुशियां मातम में बदलीं, हादसे की खबर के बाद घटनास्थल की तरफ भागे लोग

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतापगढ़ जिले में गुरुवार रात करीब एक बजे बारातियों से भरी बोलेरो खड़ी ट्रक में पीछे से जा घुसी। टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि बोलेरो के परखच्चे उड़ गए और किसी को संभलने का मौका तक नहीं मिला। हादसे में छह बच्चों समेत 14 लोगों की जान चली गई। मृतकों में 12 लोग एक ही गांव के हैं। पूरे गांव में हाहाकार मचा हुआ है। परिजनों के विलाप को देखकर हर किसी की आंखें नम हो रही हैं। जिला मुख्यालय पर शवों का पोस्टमार्टम हो रहा है।

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने घटना पर दुख जताते हुए मृतकों के परिजनों को दो-दो लाख की आर्थिक सहायता का ऐलान किया है। लेकिन इस बीच DM रूपेश कुमार की संवेदनहीनता नजर आई है। वे हादसे के 10 घंटे के बाद अपने घर से जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे हैं। उन्होंने पीड़ित परिवार वालों के घर पहुंचकर ढांढस तक बंधाना मुनासिब नहीं समझा।

सड़क हादसे में मृत परिजनों के घर पहुंचे राजा भैया के प्रतिनिधि हरिओम श्रीवास्तव।
शादी की खुशियां मातम में बदलीं
एक साथ 14 लोगों की मौत से शादी की खुशियां एक झटके में मातम में तब्दील हो गईं। शादी समारोह में जयमाल कार्यक्रम खत्म होने के बाद ही कई मेहमान बोलेरो से घर के लिए रवाना हुए थे। लेकिन कुछ ही दूरी पर पहुंचने पर वे हादसे का शिकार हो गए। जैसे ही यह सूचना शादी में शामिल लोगों तक पहुंची तो वहां सभी के चेहरे पर मातम छा गया। बारात छोड़कर लोग घटनास्थल की तरफ भागे।

दरअसल, कुंडा कोतवाली क्षेत्र के जिगरापुर चौसा गांव निवासी सुनील यादव की बारात गुरुवार को नवाबगंज के शेखपुर गांव गई थी। जिसमें जिगरापुर के 12 लोग शादी समारोह में शामिल हुए थे। सभी लोग रात एक बजे वापस लौट रहे थे। बोलेरो में ड्राइवर समेत 14 लोग सवार थे। जानकारी के अनुसार रास्ते में ड्राइवर को झपकी आ गई, इसलिए गाड़ी का संतुलन बिगड़ गया और सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रक से जा टकराई। हादसे के बाद आसपास के लोगों को तेज धमाका सुनाई दिया, जिसकी आवाज सुनकर लोग मौके पर पहुंचे। इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई।

मंजर देख पुलिसवालों का भी कलेजा कांप उठा
हादसे की सूचना पाकर सबसे पहले मानिकपुर थाने के SO सुभाष यादव फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने बताया कि हादसा इतना भयानक था देखने के बाद पुलिसवालों का कलेजा कांप उठा। मरने वालों में कई बच्चे थे, उन्हें देखकर आसपास खड़े लोगों की आंखें नम हो गई। ट्रक से टक्कर के बाद बोलेरो के परखच्चे उड़ गए थे। शव गाड़ी से नहीं निकल पा रहे थे, इसलिए गैस कटर की मदद ली गई। तब जाकर पुलिसकर्मी 5 शव निकाल सके। लेकिन अन्य के शव निकालने में सफलता नहीं मिली तो JCB के सहारे बोलेरो को बाहर निकाला गया। इसके बाद 9 और शव बाहर निकाले गए। सभी को जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया। लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

हादसे के बाद बोलेरो के परखच्चे उड़े।
जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे DM रूपेश कुमार
जिले में हुए इतने बड़े हादसे के बाद जिलाधिकारी रूपेश कुमार संवेदनहीन बने रहे। वे न तो घटनास्थल पहुंचे न ही पीड़ित परिवारों से मुलाकात कर उन्हें ढांढस बंधाया। सूत्रों की मानें तो CM कार्यालय से मिली फटकार के बाद वे शुक्रवार को वे 11 बजे के आसपास जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे। उनके साथ ADM शत्रोहन वैश्य भी पहुंचे। दोनों अफसरों ने पोस्टमार्टम की तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। DM रूपेश कुमार ने बताया 5 डॉक्टरों की टीम पोस्टमार्टम करेगी, ताकि समय से अंतिम संस्कार किया जा सके। मृतकों के परिजनों को मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा घोषित 2-2 लाख के अलावा किसान दुर्घटना बीमा का भी लाभ दिया जाएगा।

