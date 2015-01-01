पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रयागराज में दिनदहाड़े मुठभेड़:48 घंटे में दूसरे चेन स्नेचर से मुठभेड़, पैर में गोली लगते ही सड़क पर गिरा लुटेरा, कंपनी बाग से स्नेचिंग कर भागे थे तीन बदमाश

प्रयागराज11 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो प्रयागराज की है। सोमवार को चेन स्नेचिंग कर भाग रहे तीन बदमाशों से यहां मुठभेड़ हुई। तीनों को पकड़ लिया गया है।
  • खुल्दाबाद ओवर ब्रिज क्षेत्र का मामला, पुलिस ने तीन बदमाशों को किया गिरफ्तार
  • रविवार को नैनी कोतवाली क्षेत्र में मुठभेड़ के बाद पकड़ा गया था एक स्नेचर

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज में अचानक चेन स्नेचिंग की घटनाओं में इजाफा हुआ है। हालांकि इन घटनाओं पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए पुलिस भी एक्शन में है। बीते 48 घंटे में चेन स्नेचर गैंग के चार सदस्यों को मुठभेड़ के बाद पकड़ा गया है। सोमवार को सिविल लाइन कोतवाली क्षेत्र में कंपनी बाग के पास एक महिला के साथ चेन स्नेचिंग की घटना हुई। इसकी सूचना पर तत्काल हरकत में आई पुलिस ने खुल्दाबाद ओवरब्रिज पर बदमाशों को घेर लिया। बदमाशों को सरेंडर करने के लिए कहा गया तो एक ने फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। पुलिस ने जवाबी कार्रवाई की तो एक के पैर में गोली लगी और वह सड़क पर गिर गया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उसके दो अन्य साथियों को भी दबोच लिया।

गोली लगने के बाद बाइक से गिरा बदमाश।
गोली लगने के बाद बाइक से गिरा बदमाश।

यह है पूरी घटना

दरअसल, कर्नलगंज की रहने वाली सरला सक्सेना सोमवार सुबह सिविल लाइन कोतवाली अंतर्गत कंपनी बाग के पास ई-रिक्शा के इंतजार में खड़ी थीं। तभी एक बाइक पर आए तीन बदमाशों ने उनके गले पर झपट्टा मारकर चेन छीन लिया और फरार होने लगे। सरला ने शोर मचाया तो और लोग मौके पर जुट गए। तत्काल इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। हरकत में आई इलाकाई पुलिस और सर्विलांस प्रभारी बृजेश सिंह ने अपनी टीम के साथ बदमाशों का पीछा शुरू किया।

इसके अलावा वायरलेस के जरिए चारों तरफ से बदमाशों की घेराबंदी शुरू हुई। इस बीच एक बाइक से तीन बदमाश सिविल लाइन से रेलवे ओवरब्रिज खुल्दाबाद की तरफ भागते हुए दिखे। सूचना पर इंस्पेक्टर खुल्दाबाद विनीत सिंह अपने टीम के साथ घेराबंदी करने पहुंच गए। घेराबंदी करने के बाद पुलिस टीम ने बदमाशों को सरेंडर करने के लिए कहा तो बदमाशों ने फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। जिसमें जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने तीनों बदमाशों को धर दबोचा। मुठभेड़ के दौरान एक बदमाश के पैर में गोली लग गई। जिससे वह घायल हो गया। उसे उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

पुलिस की गोली से घायल बदमाश महताब।
पुलिस की गोली से घायल बदमाश महताब।

तीनों बदमाश घूरपुर इलाके के निवासी
एसपी क्राइम आशुतोष मिश्रा ने बताया कि घायल बदमाश महताब आलम घूरपुर के पोतहनिया बूंदावा का रहने वाला है। इसके अलावा मोहम्मद नवाब और मोहम्मद सलीम भी महताब के गांव के रहने वाले हैं। सीओ प्रथम सत्येंद्र तिवारी पहुंचकर पूछताछ कर रहे हैं। पुलिस अधिकारियों का कहना है कि गोली से घायल महताब और उसके साथी नायाब व सलीम बाइक पर कोरांव, प्रयागराज के एक व्यक्ति का नंबर चढ़वाकर लूट छिनैती कर रहे थे। महताब के खिलाफ 9 आपराधिक मुकदमे पंजीकृत हैं। बाकी उसके साथियों का आपराधिक रिकार्ड खंगाला जा रहा है। उनके पास से चोरी की पल्सर बाइक, दो तमंचे, दो खोखे, कारतूस बरामद की गई है।

24 घंटे में छिनैती की ये तीसरी वारदात, दूसरी मुठभेड़

संगम नगरी में छिनैती की घटनाओं से महिलाओं का घर से निकलना दूभर हो गया है। रविवार को मुट्ठीगंज में एक महिला से चेन छीनी गई थी। उसके बाद खुल्दाबाद में एक महिला भी स्नेचरों का शिकार बनी। रविवार को यमुनापार इलाके में नैनी कोतवाली क्षेत्र में बीते 12 दिनों में 12 चैन स्नेचिंग की घटनाओं को कार्य करने वाले अतरसुइया के रहने वाले अनुपम शर्मा और उसके साथ ही सर्राफा व्यापारी विजय कुमार को मुठभेड़ के दौरान गिरफ्तार किया था। जिसमें अनुपम शर्मा के पैर में गोली लगी थी।

