प्रयागराज में भूमाफिया पर एक्शन जारी:टॉप-10 अपराधियों में शामिल प्रदीप माहरा का आलीशन मकान ध्वस्त किया, नक्शा पास कराए बिना हुआ था निर्माण

प्रयागराज11 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो प्रयागराज की है। पीडीए ने प्रदीप माहरा के मकान को आज ध्वस्त किया।
  • सपा सरकार में सरकारी जमीन पर किया था कब्जा, बालू माफिया के तौर कुख्यात है प्रदीप माहरा

उत्तर प्रदेश में योगी सरकार द्वारा माफिया, भूमाफिया व गैंगस्टर्स के खिलाफ एक्शन जारी है। इसी क्रम में शनिवार को प्रयागराज जिले में टॉप-10 में शामिल भूमाफिया प्रदीप माहरा के नैनी स्थित तीन मंजिला मकान को 4 बुल्डोजर लगाकर ध्वस्त कर दिया गया। प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण का आरोप है कि प्रदीप माहरा ने मकान का कुछ हिस्सा सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर बनवाया। साथ ही तीन मंजिला मकान बनवाने के लिए नक्शा भी पास नहीं कराया गया था।

शुक्रवार को पूर्व विधायक का ढहाया था घर
दरअसल, प्रयागराज में माफिया व पूर्व विधायक अतीक अहमद और उसके 1 दर्जन गुर्गों की अवैध संपत्तियों पर बुल्डोजर चलाने के बाद योगी सरकार ने भदोही के ज्ञानपुर से बाहुबली विधायक विजय मिश्रा और उनके रिश्तेदार दिलीप मिश्रा का अवैध निर्माण ध्वस्त कर दिया था। इसी अभियान के तहत विकास प्राधिकरण नैनी के बालू माफिया और हिस्ट्री शीटर प्रदीप माहरा के घर पर 4 बुल्डोजर लगवा कर अवैध निर्माण ध्वस्त करा रहा है।

सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर मकान बना

प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण के जोनल अफसर शत शुक्ला ने बताया कि पिछली सरकार में इस हिस्ट्री शीटर ने राजकीय जमीन का कुछ हिस्सा अपनी जमीन में मिला कर बिना पीडीए से नक्शा पास कराए आलीशान भवन का निर्माण करा लिया था। शनिवर को पीडीए की टीम फोर्स के साथ पहुंची और 1500 गज में बने अवैध निर्माणों को एक-एक करके ध्वस्त करना शुरु कर दिया। प्रदीप माहरा सपा से भी जुड़ा रहा है। इसके ऊपर हत्या, हत्या के प्रयास, जमीन कब्जेदारी, रंगदारी और धमकी के 18 दर्जन मुकदमे प्रयागराज के यमुनापार इलाके के थानों में दर्ज हैं। नैनी थाने में इसकी हिस्ट्री शीट भी खोली गई है।

