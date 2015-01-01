पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सनसनीखेज मामला:प्रयागराज में बहन ने भाई के सीने और पेट में दागी तीन गोलियां, शोर मचाया- बदमाश मारकर भागे, पुलिस 45 मिनट में किया खुलासा

प्रयागराज8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घायल का इलाज एसआरएन अस्पताल में चल रहा है। ऑपरेशन के बाद गोली निकाल ली गई है। उसकी हालत खतरे से बाहर है।
  • नैनी कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला, पिता आजमगढ़ में इंस्पेक्टर
  • रोज-रोज के झगड़े से तंग बहन ने भाई को मारी गोली, फिर रची लूट की कहानी
  • पुलिस की कड़ाई से पूछताछ करने पर उगले राज, पिस्टल, गहने बरामद

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज जिले में एक सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। मंगलवार की रात यहां इंस्पेक्टर की बेटी ने अपने इकलौते भाई अमरेंद्र सिंह (17) को सोते समय घर के भीतर ही पिता की लाइसेंसी पिस्टल से गोली मार दी। उसके बाद एक बाद एक तीन फायर किए। इसके बाद शोर मचाया कि लूट की मंशा से आए बदमाशों ने गोली मारी है। घायल अमरेंद्र को एसआरएन अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। जहां ऑपरेशन के बाद गोलियां निकाल ली गई हैं। अब खतरे से बाहर है। पुलिस ने इस घटना के महज 45 मिनट बाद इस केस का खुलासा करते हुए आरोपित बहन को हिरासत में ले लिया। बहन ने कहा कि वह रोज के झगड़ों से परेशान थी। बुधवार सुबह कानूनी कार्रवाई के बाद आरोपित को जुवेनाइल कोर्ट भेजा गया।

मौके पर पड़ताल करती पुलिस।
मौके पर पड़ताल करती पुलिस।

अचानक गोली चलने की आवाज सुनकर दौड़े लोग

यह मामला यमुनापार में नैनी कोतवाली क्षेत्र के चक रघुनाथ मोहल्ले में मिर्जापुर राजमार्ग का है। यहां रहने वाले इंस्पेक्टर सभाजीत सिंह मौजूदा समय में आजमगढ़ कोरोना सेल में तैनात हैं। यहां उनकी पत्नी सुभद्रा, नौंवी में पढ़ने वाली बेटी के अलावा बेटा अमरेंद्र रहता है, जो जीआईसी में 11वीं का छात्र है। मंगलवार रात अचानक इंस्पेक्टर के घर से फायरिंग की आवाज आने से मोहल्ले में सनसनी फैल गई। पता चलने पर देर रात दो बजे के करीब पिता घर लौटे।

बहन ने कहा बाउंड्री वाल कूदकर आये तीन बदमाश

फायरिंग की आवाज सुनकर अंदर कमरे से बीमार मां बाहर आई। दूसरे तल पर रहने वाली किराएदार भी नीचे आ गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने देखा अमरेंद्र खून से लथपथ जमीन पर पड़ा था। उसे तीन गोलियां मारी गई थीं, जो उसके पेट व सीने में लगी थीं। पुलिस ने उसे एसआरएन अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। उधर जानकारी पर एसपी यमुनापार चक्रेश मिश्रा व सीओ करछना सोमेंद्र मीणा भी आ गए। पूछताछ में इंस्पेक्टर की बेटी ने बताया कि बाइक से आए तीन युवक बाउंड्री कूदकर घर के भीतर आए और उसे पीटना शुरू कर दिया। चीख सुनकर भाई अमरेंद्र बचाने आया तो उसे एक के बाद एक तीन गोलियां मारकर भाग निकले।

कहा कि मास्क लगाकर आए थे हमलावर
शुरू में लड़की ने बताया कि हमलावरों ने चेहरे पर मास्क बांध रखा था। ऐसे में वह उन्हें पहचान नहीं सकी। यह भी बताया कि हमलावर भागते वक्त आलमारी का लॉक तोड़कर गहने भी उठा ले गए। पुलिस ने जांच पड़ताल की तो घर में किसी के जबरन घुसने के सुबूत नहीं मिले। घर के पास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज में भी उसके बताए हुलिए वाला कोई शख्स नहीं दिखा। कुछ ही देर बाद किचन में छिपाकर रखे गए गहने भी मिल गए।

लड़की के बयान संदिग्ध लगने पर बुलाई गई महिला पुलिस, की कड़ाई तब उगला राज

शक गहराने पर कड़ाई से पूछताछ की गई तो वह टूट गई और वारदात को अंजाम देने की बात कबूल कर ली। इसके बाद पुलिस ने उसे हिरासत में ले लिया। देर रात तक उससे पूछताछ चली। पिता के आने के बाद लड़की पिता से लिपटकर बिलख पड़ी और माफी मांगी।

अपनी बीमार मां के साथ आरोपी।
अपनी बीमार मां के साथ आरोपी।

घायल ने दिया बयान- सोते समय मारी गई गोली, रोज के झगड़ों से परेशान थी

एसपी यमुनापार चक्रेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि घटना के 45 मिनट बाद ही खुलासा हो गया। लड़के की नाबालिग बहन ने ही पिता की लाइसेंसी पिस्टल से गोली मारी थी। गहने चोरी करके किचन में छिपाकर रखी थी। दोनों में झगड़ा होता था। लड़के ने बयान दिया कि वह जब सो रहा था, तब उस पर गोली चलाई गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें