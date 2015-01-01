पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंसानियत शर्मसार:सरकारी अस्पताल में अधेड़ महिला अपने बीमार पति को कंधे पर लादकर पहुंची डॉक्टर के पास, किसी के नहीं बढ़े मदद के हाथ

प्रतापगढ़6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीमार पति को कंधे पर उठाए पत्नी।
  • प्रतापगढ़ जिला अस्पताल का मामला
  • सीएमओ बोले- 5 या छह स्ट्रेचर होते हैं, आते मरीज 500

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतापगढ़ में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं व सुविधाओं की पोल खोलती एक तस्वीर सामने आई है। यहां अस्पताल में एक महिला स्ट्रेचर के अभाव में अपने बीमार पति को कंधे पर बैठाकर इलाज कराने पहुंची। इस घटनाक्रम का वीडियो भी सामने आया है। महिला का आरोप है कि इमरजेंसी वार्ड में मदद मांगने के बावजूद किसी ने सहायता नहीं की। इसलिए उसे बीमार पति को कंधे पर उठाना पड़ा। वहीं, सीएमओ का बेतुका बयान आया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अस्पताल में 5 या 6 स्ट्रेचर होते हैं, मरीज 500 आते हैं। महिला ने किसी से मदद नहीं मांगी होगी।

अमेठी की रहने वाली है महिला

मूलरूप से अमेठी जिले की रहने वाली शोभा प्रतापगढ़ शहर में किराए के मकान में रहती हैं। उनके पति बीमार चल रहे हैं। बीते शुक्रवार को वे पति का इलाज कराने के लिए अस्पताल गई थीं। इस दौरान उन्होंने इमरजेंसी वार्ड में स्ट्रेचर ढूंढा, लेकिन कहीं नहीं दिखा। उन्होंने कर्मियों से मदद मांगी। लेकिन किसी ने भी मदद का हाथ नहीं बढ़ाया। आखिरकार उन्हें अपने पति को पीठ पर लादकर वार्ड तक पहुंचाना पड़ा। इस घटनाक्रम का किसी ने वीडियो बनाकर वायरल कर दिया, जो अब सामने आया है।

क्या बोले सीएमओ पीपी पांडेय?

इस संबंध में जब मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी पीपी पांडेय से सवाल किया गया तो उन्होंने बड़ा गैर जिम्मेदाराना जवाब दिया। कहा कि अस्पताल में छह से आठ स्ट्रेचर होते हैं और मरीज आते हैं 500 से ज्यादा। लिहाजा लोगों को स्ट्रेचर के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ता है। महिला बिना इंतजार किए ही पति को कंधे पर उठाकर ले आई होगी। मदद भी मांगने पर जरुर मिलती है। अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी में दो वार्ड बॉय, एक फार्मासिस्ट व एक स्वीपर होता है। लेकिन काम का बोझ अधिक होता है। अगर उनसे मदद मांगी गई होती तो जरूर मिलती।

