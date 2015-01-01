पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माफिया पर मकान ध्वस्त:मंत्री नंद गोपाल नंदी पर जानलेवा हमले के आरोपी सपा नेता का एक और मकान ढहा, PDA से नक्शा पास नहीं था

प्रयागराज8 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो प्रयागराज की है। यहां सपा नेता दिलीप मिश्रा का मकान प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण ने सोमवार को ढहा दिया।
  • सपा नेता दिलीप मिश्रा वर्तमान में फतेहगढ़ जेल में बंद
  • औद्योगिक क्षेत्र थाना इलाके में सरस्वती हाईटेक सिटी के सामने था मकान
  • PDA की कार्रवाई का एक शख्स ने किया विरोध, पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज में सोमवार को सपा नेता और पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुख दिलीप मिश्रा का एक और मकान जमींदोज कर दिया गया। यह मकान सरस्वती हाइटेक सिटी के सामने स्थित है। 350 वर्ग गज में बने तीन मंजिला मकान बिना नक्शा पास कराए ही बनाया गया था। मकान की कीमत करीब ढाई से तीन करोड़ रुपए आंकी गई। दिलीप मिश्रा कैबिनेट मंत्री नंद गोपाल नंदी पर 12 जुलाई 2010 को हुए रिमोट बम हमले का आरोपी है। इस दौरान नवनीत मिश्रा नाम के शख्स ने प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण की कार्रवाई का विरोध किया। जिस पर पुलिस ने उसे हिरासत में ले लिया। उसकी तलाशी ली गई तो पिस्टल बरामद हुई। आरोपी दिलीप मिश्र का रिश्तेदार बताया जा रहा है।

नवनीत मिश्रा नाम के शख्स ने ध्वस्तीकरण कार्रवाई का विरोध किया।
नवनीत मिश्रा नाम के शख्स ने ध्वस्तीकरण कार्रवाई का विरोध किया।

बिना नक्शा पास कराए बनाया गया था करोड़ों का मकान

प्रयागराज विकास प्राधिकरण के जोनल अधिकारी शत शुक्ला ने बताया कि औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के सरस्वती हाइटेक सिटी के सामने स्थित दिलीप मिश्रा का 3 मंजिला मकान बना नक्शा पास किए बनाया गया है। इसके निचले हिस्से को कमर्शियल के तौर पर और ऊपर के दो हिस्सों को आवासीय के तौर पर प्रयोग किया जा रहा था। नक्शा न पास होने की वजह से ही इस मकान का ध्वस्तीकरण कराया गया है। इससे पहले दिलीप मिश्रा के औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के यूनाइटेड कॉलेज के सामने मिर्जापुर राजमार्ग पर करीब 10 करोड़ का 3 मंजिला मकान PDA ने ध्वस्त कराया था। दिलीप मिश्रा की 12 संपत्तियों को शासन की तरफ से जप्त किया गया है।

फतेहगढ़ जेल में बंद है सपा नेता दिलीप मिश्रा

यमुनापार के औद्योगिक क्षेत्र थाना अंतर्गत लाइन कला गांव निवासी दिलीप मिश्रा समाजवादी पार्टी नेता है। उसके खिलाफ हत्या, जानलेवा हमले, रंगदारी समेत 46 आपराधिक मुकदमा पंजीकृत है। वर्तमान में वह फतेहगढ़ जेल में बंद है। दिलीप के बेटे शुभम का भी आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड रहा है। बीते मई माह में उसके बेटे के डिग्री कॉलेज में सुल्तानपुर के शार्प शूटर नीरज सिंह उर्फ अखंड प्रताप सिंह को पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार किया था। उस दौरान उसका बेटा शुभम मिश्रा भी गिरफ्तार हुआ था। दिलीप मिश्रा को 2 दिन बाद पुलिस ने अप्रैल के डीपीएस स्कूल के समीप से दबोचा था।

