प्रयागराज में अधिवक्ता समागम:CM योगी बोले- पहले बड़े-बड़े लोग माफिया से घबराते थे, अब उनकी छाती पर चल रहे बुल्डोजर, बनेंगे गरीबों के लिए आशियाने

प्रयागराज22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रयागराज में आयोजित अधिवक्ता समागम में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
  • योगी ने कोरोना काल में UP में सबसे कम मौताें को लेकर जनता व सरकारी मशीनरी की पीठ थपथपाई
  • अगले माह जब वैक्सीन आएगी तो उसे सुनियोजित तरीके से सब तक पहुंचाया जाएगा

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ बुधवार को प्रयागराज पहुंचे। उन्होंने यहां केपी ग्राउंड में आयोजित अधिवक्ता समागम में कहा कि, यूपी में बड़े-बड़े लोग माफिया से घबराते थे। लेकिन उनकी छाती पर बुल्डोजर चल रहे हैं। मैंने विकास प्राधिकरण से कहा है कि जिन सरकारी जमीनों पर माफिया ने कब्जा किया है, उन्हें मुक्त करवा वहां गरीबों के लिए आवास योजना बनाई जाए। देश देखेगा दुनिया देखेगी कि जहां पहले एक माफिया रहता था वहां एक गरीब रह रहा है।

दीप प्रज्जवलित कर कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ करते सीएम योगी।
दीप प्रज्जवलित कर कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ करते सीएम योगी।

आत्मनिर्भर भारत का आधार बना टेराकोटा

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि, हमें मिट्टी के दीपक, गणपति और मां लक्ष्मी जी की मूर्ति के लिए भी चीन पर निर्भर होना पड़ता था। कोरोना ने चीन को ऐसा घेरा कि वहां से सामान नहीं आ सकता था। आत्मनिर्भर भारत के तहत हर जगह मिट्टी के बर्तन बनने लगे। लोगों की आमदनी बढ़ी और आत्मनिर्भर भारत का आधार टेराकोटा बना।

भारद्वाज ऋषि को किसी ने याद नहीं किया

कुंभ का जिक्र करते हुए योगी ने उसे दुनिया का भव्य आयोजन बताया। कहा कि पहले भगदड़, गंदगी कुम्भ का पर्याय था। लेकिन 2019 का कुंभ शहर के कायाकल्प वाला रहा। कई कुंभ बीते लेकिन भरद्वाज ऋषि को किसी ने याद नहीं किया था। हमने उनकी भव्य प्रतिमा लगाई। कई देशों के राजदूत और नागरिक आए। शासन की मंशा नेक थी, इसलिए लोगों ने घर टूटने के बाद भी कार्यों का विरोध नहीं किया।

सबसे बड़ा राज्य मगर कोविड से सबसे कम मौत

कोरोना काल में यूपी में बेहतर प्रबंधन का दावा करते हुए योगी ने कहा कि, सबसे बड़ी आबादी वाला राज्य होने के बावजूद UP में सबसे कम मौतें हुई हैं। यह टीम वर्क का परिणाम है। अगले माह जब वैक्सीन आएगी तो उसे सुनियोजित तरीके से सब तक पहुंचाया जाएगा। कोविड ने बहुत कुछ सिखाया है। आग लोग हाथ मिलाने के बजाय हाथ जोड़कर अभिवादन करते हैं। किसी के घर जाएं तो लोग पीने के लिए काढ़ा मांगते हैं। इस दौरान योगी ने प्रदेश सरकार की तरफ से अधिवक्ताओं के लिए चलाई जा रही योजनाओं की जानकारी दी।

