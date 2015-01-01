पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रयागराज में मर्डर:गोवा से दिवाली मनाने गांव आए युवक की गला रेतकर हत्या; 2 आरोपी गिरफ्तार; रुपए के लेनेदेन में हुआ कत्ल

प्रयागराज41 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो प्रयागराज की है। पुलिस के आला अफसर मौके पर पहुंचे हैं। पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को पकड़कर इस केस का खुलासा कर दिया है।
  • यमुनापार में करछना इलाके की वारदात
  • 11 नवंबर को गोवा से गांव आया था मृतक

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज में दीपावली की रात पैसे के लेनदेन के विवाद में एक युवक की धारदार हथियार से गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी गई। सुबह उसका शव खेत में मिला। पुलिस ने फॉरेंसिक टीम व डॉग स्क्वायड को बुलाकर मौके छानबीन कराई। करीब 3 घंटे बाद इस प्रकरण के दो आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया। उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। मारा गया युवक दीपावली का त्यौहार मनाने के लिए गोवा से चार दिन पहले घर आया था।

रोते बिलखते परिजन।
रोते बिलखते परिजन।

11 नवंबर को गोवा से लौटा था मृतक

यमुनापार के करछना थानान्तर्गत केचूहा गांव में मुकुट प्रसाद पटेल का परिवार रहता है। उनका बेटा मुकेश कुमार पटेल (20) गोवा में रहकर प्राइवेट कंपनी में काम करता था। दीपावली पर्व मनाने के लिए वह 11 नवंबर को गोवा से अपने घर आया था। शनिवार को दीपावली की रात वह घर से थोड़ी दूर पर स्थित नलकूप पर गया था। उसके बाद वह वापस नहीं लौटा। रात में घर वालों ने भी ध्यान नहीं दिया। सुबह उसकी लाश नलकूप के समीप खेत में खून से सनी हुई मिली।

रविवार सुबह नलकूप की तरफ शौच के लिए गए ग्रामीणों ने खेत में मुकेश पटेल का शव देखा तो उनके होश उड़ गए। मृतक के घरवालों को खबर दी गई। घरवाले बिलखते हुए पहुंचे, पुलिस को भी बताया गया। 10 बजते-बजते वहां ग्रामीणों का मजमा लग गया। करछना थाना प्रभारी अनिल कुमार सिंह पुलिस फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। घटनास्‍थल की जांच-पड़ताल करने के बाद मुकेश के घरवालों और आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ पुलिस ने की।

घटनास्थल पर जुटी गांव की महिलाएं।
घटनास्थल पर जुटी गांव की महिलाएं।

दोनों आरोपियों को पुलिस ने उठाया, खुलासा
एसपी यमुनापार चक्रेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि फॉरेंसिक टीम डाग स्क्वायड बुला कर जांच पड़ताल कराई गई। परिजनों से पूछताछ में 2 लोगों का नाम सामने आया, जिनसे पैसे के लेनदेन का विवाद बताया गया। उसी आधार पर दोनों आरोपियों को हिरासत में ले लिया गया और उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। अब तक की प्रगति में पैसे की भी बात की ही बात सामने आ रही है।

