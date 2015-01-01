पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाराजगंज में किडनैपिंग के बाद हत्या का मामला:हैंडराइटिंग से पकड़ा गया आरोपी चाचा, पीड़ित परिजनों ने पुलिस पर लापरवाही बरतने का लगाया आरोप, NH पर लगाया जाम

महारागंज16 मिनट पहले
उत्तर प्रदेश के महाराजगंज जिले में किडनैपिंग के बाद फिरौती की रकम न मिलने पर छह साल के बच्चे की हत्या कर दी गई। 50 लाख की फिरौती एक लेटर के जरिए मांगी गई थी। पुलिस ने हैंडराइटिंग के आधार पर 72 घंटे के भीतर मुख्यारोपी को पकड़ लिया। लेकिन पीड़ित परिजन और ग्रामीणों ने रविवार सुबह सदर कोतवाली के सामने NH 730 को जाम कर दिया है। परिजनों ने पुलिस पर लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाया है। दोषी पुलिसकर्मियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीण प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। ASP निवेश कटिहार और ADM कुंज बिहारी अग्रवाल परिजनों को न्याय का भरोसा दिया है। लेकिन परिजन NH पर डटे हैं।

