पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गोरखपुर में रिश्तों का कत्ल:प्रेमी के भेजे मंगलसूत्र और सिंदूर को लगा रही थी युवती; नाराज भाई ने फावड़े से काटकर बहन को मार डाला, खुद को पुलिस को मर्डर की सूचना

गोरखपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतका अंजनी।- फाइल फोटो
  • चिलुआताल थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, पुलिस ने आरोपी भाई को पकड़ा

उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर में एक युवक ने अपनी 16 साल की बहन का गला रेतकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। दरअसल, युवती का गांव के ही एक युवक से प्रेम संबंध था। भाई इस रिश्ते के खिलाफ था। पुलिस के अनुसार, प्रेमी ने लड़की मंगलसूत्र व सिंदूर दिया था। युवती ने उस सिंदूर को अपनी मांग में लगा लिया। इसी बात से नाराज होकर भाई ने उसकी बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी। हत्या के बाद भाई ने खुद पुलिस फोन कर वारदात की जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने आरोपी को पकड़ लिया है।

मौके पर पड़ताल करती पुलिस।
मौके पर पड़ताल करती पुलिस।

हत्या के बाद दरवाजे पर बैठा था भाई

यह मामला गोरखपुर के चिलुआताल थाना क्षेत्र का है। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो आरोपी भाई गोविंद घर के दरवाजे पर बैठा था। जबकि उसकी बहन का शव और खून से सना फावड़ा भूसे वाले कमरे में पड़ा था। आरोपित ने पुलिस के सामने कबूल किया कि वह तीन भाइयों में सबसे बड़ा है। एक बहन की शादी हो चुकी है। छोटी बहन का गांव के ही एक लड़के प्रेम संबंध था। दोनों फोन पर घंटों बात करे थे। यह आरोपी भाई को पसंद नहीं था। गांव में उसकी बहन को लेकर चर्चा से अपमानित महसूस कर रहा था। गुरुवार की रात पिता घर के बाहर गए थे। छोटा भाई और मां भी घर पर नहीं थी। इसी बीच उसने मौका पाकर बहन की फावड़े से काटकर हत्या कर दी।

युवती एक इंटर कॉलेज में कक्षा 11वीं की छात्रा थी। बेटी की हत्या और बेटे की गिरफ्तारी के बाद परिवार वालों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है। मां विलाप करते-करते बेहोश हा जा रही है। मां का कहना है कि उसकी बेटी को बेटा ही मार डालेगा, यह कभी सोचा नहींं था।

मृतका के शरीर पर मिले तीन से अधिक घाव के निशान

चिलुआताल प्रभारी निरीक्षक नीरज राय ने बताया कि आरोपी पर चौकीदार की तहरीर पर आईपीसी की धारा 302, 201 के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है। घटना के बाद नायब तहसीलदार राधेश्याम गुप्ता व विधि विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला के कर्मियों ने घटनास्थल का परीक्षण किया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि मृतका के शरीर पर तीन से अधिक घावों के निशान हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें