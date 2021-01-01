पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

CM का गृह जनपद दौरा:योगी आदित्यनाथ आज दो दिवसीय दौरे पर गोरखपुर पहुंचेंगे; राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर होगी अहम बैठक

गोरखपुर
  
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। - Dainik Bhaskar
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
  • कल यानी 27 जनवरी को सीएम आवास योजना के लाभार्थियों को देंगे धनराशि

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ आज दो दिवसीय दौरे पर गोरखपुर पहुंचेंगे। योगी गोरक्षनाथ मंदिर में शहर के बड़े उद्यमियों के साथ बैठक कर श्रीराम जन्मभूमि निधि समर्पण अभियान पर चर्चा कर समर्थन की अपील करेंगे। विश्व हिंदू परिषद के केंद्रीय उपाध्यक्ष और श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र न्यास के महामंत्री चंपत राय, आरएसएस के सर सह कार्यवाह दत्तात्रेय होसबोले के इस बैठक में शामिल होने की संभावना भी जताई जा रही है।

कल प्रदेश के 3.42 लाख लाभार्थियों के खाते में आएगा पैसा

27 जनवरी को सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ एनेक्सी भवन सभागार में प्रदेश के 3.42 लाख प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना शहरी के लाभार्थियों के खाते में योजना अंतर्गत दूसरी एवं तीसरी किस्त के करीब 2409 करोड़ रुपए स्थानांतरित करेंगे। कुछ लाभार्थियों से ऑनलाइन संवाद भी करेंगे। इसमें गोरखपुर के 2200 लाभार्थी शामिल हैं। सीएम जिले के अधिकारियों के साथ विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा भी करेंगे।

मोरारी बापू की कथा सुनने भी जा सकते हैं

संभावना व्यक्त की जा रही है कि मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ अपने इस प्रवास में कुशीनगर जिले में हो रही राष्ट्र संत मोरारी बापू की रामकथा सुनने भी जा सकते हैं। हालांकि इस संबंध में अभी कोई प्रोटोकॉल जारी नहीं किया गया है।

