देवरिया में दिनदहाड़े लूट-मर्डर:नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने CSP संचालक की गोली मारकर हत्या की, 5.40 लाख रुपए लूटकर फरार

देवरिया36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक सर्वेश्वर पटेल।- फाइल फोटो
  • बैंक से रुपए निकालकर अपनी दुकान जा रहा था मृतक
  • गौरीबाजार-हाटा मार्ग पर हुई वारदात

उत्तर प्रदेश के देवरिया जिले में बुधवार दोपहर नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र के संचालक (CSP-कस्टमर सर्विस पॉइंट) की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी और 5.40 लाख रुपए लूट लिया। वारदात गौरी बाजार-हाटा मार्ग पर विशुनपुरा चौराहे के समीप अंजाम दी गई। घटना की सूचना पाकर पहुंचे SP डॉक्टर श्रीपति मिश्र, ASP शिष्यपाल ने फोर्स के साथ घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण किया। बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए SOG समेत कई टीमें दबिश दे रही हैं। जिले में नाकेबंदी की गई है।

बैंक से रुपए निकालकर लौट रहा था

रामपुर कारखाना थाना क्षेत्र के जिगिनी गांव के रहने वाले सर्वेश्वर पटेल उर्फ गुड्डू (उम्र 30 साल) गौरीबाजार के बखरा चौराहे पर SBI का ग्राहक सेवा केंद्र चलाते थे। बुधवार की सुबह वह गौरीबाजार के रामपुर चौराहे पर स्थित स्टेट बैंक की शाखा पर रुपए निकालने गए थे। वहां से वह 5.40 लाख रुपए लेकर बाइक से वापस बखरा जा रहे थे। अभी वह गौरीबाजार-हाटा मार्ग के विशुनपुरा चौराहे के पास SBT स्कूल के सामने पहुंचे थे, तभी पीछे से आए दो नकाबपोश अज्ञात बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने उन्हें रोकते हुए आंख में मिर्च पाउडर झोंक दिया। इससे वह बाइक से गिर गए।

बदमाशों की लूट की नीयत को सर्वेश्वर ने भांप लिया और रुपए से भरा बैग लेकर भागने लगे। यह देख बदमाशों ने पीछा कर सर्वेश्वर के सिर में गोली मार दी। इससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इसके बाद बदमाश रुपए से भरा बैग लेकर फरार हो गए।

जल्द आरोपियों को पकड़ा जाएगा

गौरीबाजार थाने के इंस्पेक्टर अश्वनी राय ने बताया कि एक व्यक्ति बैक से पैसा निकाल कर घर लौट रहा था। तभी लूट की मंशा से अज्ञात नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी है। पुलिस शव को कब्जे में पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। आरोपियों की तलाशी की जा रही है। जल्द ही उनकी गिरफ्तारी कर ली जाएगी।

