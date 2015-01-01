पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोरखपुर:गोरखपुर के गंगाराम का कमाल, साइकिलिंग के साथ एक घंटे में पीस लीजिए 8 किलो अन्‍न

गोरखपुर16 मिनट पहले
वैश्विक महामारी में जहां लोग अवसाद का शिकार होकर घरों में कैद हो गए. तो वहीं कुछ ऐसे भी लोग हैं, जिन्‍होंने कुछ नया आविष्‍कार कर समाज को सेहतमंद रहने के साथ रोजमर्रा के उपयोग के संसाधन भी उपलब्‍ध कराएं हैं. गोरखपुर के गंगा राम चौहान भी ऐसे ही बिरले लोगों में हैं. जिन्‍होंने साइकिल पर जुगाड़ की आटाचक्‍की बनाई है. इसमें गेहूं के साथ किसी भी तरह के अन्‍न को पीसा जा सकता है और साइकिलिंग कर खुद को सेहतमंद भी रखा जा सकता है.

गोरखपुर के रामजानकी नगर के रहने वाले बीकाम पास गंगाराम ने इस जुगाड़ की आटाचक्‍की को दो महीने के अथक परिश्रम के बाद तैयार किया है. इसे तैयार करने में 10 हजार रुपए की लागत लगी है. इस चक्‍की ने पुराने दौर के चलन को याद दिला दिया है. जब लोग हाथ से घर की आटाचक्‍की को चलाकर गेहूं और अन्‍य अन्‍य से आटा पीसते रहे हैं. इससे पुरुष और महिलाओं के साथ युवा होते बच्‍चे चलाकर जहां अन्‍न पीस सकते हैं. तो वहीं साइकिलिंग कर सेहतमंद भी रह सकते हैं. साइकिल का पैडल जैसे चलेगा, वैसे ही आटाचक्‍की भी चलती रहेगी.

गंगाराम बताते हैं कि ऊपर के भाग में अन्‍न डाला जाएगा. जो एक पाइप के सहारे नीचे चक्‍की के पाट में आएगा और वो पिसकर नीचे लगे डिब्‍बे में आटे के रूप में एकत्र हो जाएगा. गेहूं, चावल औश्र दूसरे मोटे अनाजों को पीसकर पौष्टिक रोटियां बनाई जा सकती है. जुगाड़ तकनीक के जरिए साइकिल के पैडल से जोड़कर बने इस आटा चक्की को देखने के लिए काफी लोग पहुंच रहे हैं और गंगाराम के इस अनूठे यंत्र को अपने लिए बनाने के लिये आर्डर भी दे रहे हैं.

गंगाराम के चक्की से चावल, गेहूं, दाल, जौ, चना सहित किसी भी अनाज को पीसा जा सकता है. इस चक्की के साथ जोड़कर गंगाराम कई और चीजें भी चला रहे हैं. गंगाराम बरसों से रिक्‍शा कंपनी चलाने का काम करते रहे हैं. इस बीच वे रिक्‍शे को खराब होने पर उसकी मरम्‍मत करते रहे हैं. इसी दौरान उन्‍हें इनोवेशन करने का ख्‍याल आया. सबसे पहले साल 2012 में उन्‍होंने साइकिल के पहिए में बेयरिंग लगाने के बाद करियर को बड़ा कर साइकिल में नवाचार किया और यूनीक साइकिल बनाई. इससे साइकिल को खीचने में लगने वाली ताकत भी कम हो गई. इसके साथ ही वजन भी दो क्विंटल के लगभग उठाने की क्षमता पैदा हो गई. इसके लिए उन्‍हें साल 2014-15 के लिए साल 25 अक्‍टूबर 2018 में लखनऊ में उत्‍तर प्रदेश के मुख्‍यमंत्री योगी आदित्‍यनाथ के हाथों राज्‍य वै‍ज्ञानिक सम्‍मान से पुरस्‍कृत किया गया.

पॉलिटेक्निक के बच्‍चों को ड्राइंग पढ़ाने वाले अरुण कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि वैश्विक महामारी के काल में गेहूं और अन्‍य अन्‍न पिसाने की समस्‍या खड़ी हो गई. उन्‍होंने बताया कि उन्‍होंने इस मशीन की डिजाइन को तैयार किया. इसके बाद इसे उनके सर गंगा राम चौहान ने मूर्तरूप दिया. उन्‍होंने बताया कि इस यंत्र के माध्‍यम से कोई भी घर पर अन्‍न पीस सकता है. महिलाओं और पुरुषों के लिए खासकर एक्‍सरसाइज का भी ये अच्‍छा माध्‍यम है. इसे बच्‍चे भी चला सकते हैं. ऐसे में इसकी उपयोगिता का भी अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है.

केआईपीएम कालेज के मैकेनिकल विभाग में कार्यरत गोपाल विश्‍वकर्मा ने बताया कि इस यंत्र का साइज और बैलेंसिंग के साथ माप-तौल का खाका उन्‍होंने तैयार किया है. उन्‍होंने बताया कि इसमें गेहूं, जौ, मक्‍का और अन्‍य अन्‍न पीस सकते हैं. इसे पैडल से चलाया जाता है. इसका वजन एक क्विंटल के आसपास है. इससे एक्‍सरसाइज भी हो जाता है. स्‍त्री, पुरुष और बच्‍चे चला सकते हैं. 60 आरपीएम पर ये मशीन आटा पीसता है. इसकी रोटी मीठी होती है. आटा जलता नहीं है. गरम भी नहीं होता है. इसका आटा भी फाइबरयुक्‍त होता है. उन्‍होंने बताया कि इसमें पहिए लगाने के बाद इसे कहीं भी आसानी से ले जाया जा सकता है.

गंगाराम की बनाया गया ये यंत्र जहां वैश्विक महामारी में उपयोगी है. तो वहीं इस इको-फ्रेडली जुगाड़ की आटा चक्‍की से एक घंटे में 8 किलो आटा पीसा जा सकता है. इसमें बिजली की जरूरत नहीं है. तो वहीं इको-फ्रेंडली आटा चक्‍की के पैडल को साइकिल की तरह चलाकर सेहतमंद भी रहा जा सकता है.

