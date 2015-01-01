पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोरखपुर में पिता-पुत्र का रिश्ता तार-तार:इकलौते बेटे ने रुपए न देने पर पिता को डंडों से पीट पीटकर मार डाला; शराब की लती है आरोपी

गोरखपुर31 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो गोरखपुर की है। वारदात के बाद मौके पर जुटे ग्रामीण।
  • पिपराईच थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, पुलिस ने आरोपित को पकड़ा
  • दाह संस्कार को रुकवाकर पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा

उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में रुपए की डिमांड पूरी न होने पर एक शख्स ने अपने पिता की डंडे से पीट पीटकर हत्या कर दी। जबकि बचाव के लिए दौड़ी बहन को भी हत्यारोपी ने बुरी तरह पीटा। वहीं, मां ने गन्ने के खेत में छिपकर अपनी जान बचाई। बहन का एक निजी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। गुरुवार दोपहर ग्रामीण व रिश्तेदार मृतक के शव का अंतिम संस्कार करने की तैयारी कर रहे थे, लेकिन सूचना पाकर पुलिस पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया है। आरोपी को हिरासत में लिया है। उससे पूछताछ जारी है। हत्यारोपी शराब की लती बताया जा रहा है।

कहासुनी के बाद पिता को पीटा

दरअसल, पिपराइच थाना क्षेत्र के उसका गांव निवासी प्रमोद सिंह के पास चार बीघा खेत है। उनकी तीन बेटियां व एक पुत्र जितेंद्र है। दो बेटियों व पुत्र की शादी हो चुकी है। बुधवार की रात जितेंद्र अपने पिता से रुपए मांग रहा था। पिता ने रुपए न होने की बात कहकर असमर्थता जताई। इसी बात को लेकर दोनों के बीच कहासुनी हुई। कहासुनी इस कदर बढ़ी कि जितेंद्र ने पिता प्रमोद को डंडे से पीटना शुरू कर दिया। मां कलावती व बहन रागिनी सिंह बचाने के लिए दौड़ी तो जितेंद्र ने उन पर भी हमला कर दिया। मां के डरवश पास गन्ने के खेत में जाकर छिप गई। वहीं पिटाई से रागिनी घायल हो गई। इसके बाद आरोपी फरार हो गया।

मां की तहरीर पर मामला दर्ज

गुरुवार सुबह जब लोग सोकर उठे तो प्रमोद को दरवाजे पर मृत पाया गया। इसके बाद ग्रामीण व रिश्तेदार आरोपी जितेंद्र के बेटे आर्यन से दाह संस्कार की तैयारी करा रहे थे, तभी किसी की सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने दाह संस्कार रुकवाते हुए शव को पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए भेज दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपित को भी हिरासत में ले लिया है। मां कमलावती की तहरीर पर उस पर केस दर्ज किया गया है।

