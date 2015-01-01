पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संतकबीरनगर में हादसा:कार और कंटेनर में भीषण टक्कर, सऊदी से लौट रहे 2 युवकों समेत 5 की मौत; मृतकों में दो सगे भाई भी

संतकबीरनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टक्कर इतनी तेज थी की कार का अगला हिस्सा बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। हादसे में कार सवार 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
  • खलीलाबाद में हुई दुर्घटना, बेकाबू होने के बाद डिवाइडर पर चढ़ी कार फिर कंटेनर से टकराई
  • टक्कर के बाद कार के परखच्चे उड़े, देवरिया व कुशीनगर के रहने वाले हैं मृतक, लखनऊ से घर जा रहे थे

उत्तर प्रदेश के संत कबीरनगर जिले में शनिवार को दिवाली की रात कार व कंटेनर की भिड़ंत में दो भाइयों समेत 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई। मृतकों में 4 देवरिया और 1 कुशीनगर जिले के रहने वाला है। दो युवक सऊदी से घर लौट रहे थे, जिन्हें रिसीव करने के लिए तीन लोग लखनऊ के अमौसी एयरपोर्ट गए थे। वहां से लौटते समय खलीलाबाद में नवीन सब्जी मंडी के पास उनकी कार बेकाबू होकर डिवाइडर पर चढ़ गई। इसके बाद सामने से आ रहे कंटेनर से टकरा गई। टक्कर इतनी भीषण थी कि कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए। पुलिस ने शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजते हुए मृतकों के घर वालों को सूचना दी है।

दो युवकों को रिसीव करने गए थे तीन लोग

देवरिया के रामपुर कारखाना थाना क्षेत्र के करमहा गांव निवासी अमजद अली (23 साल) और कुशीनगर जिले के हाटा थाना क्षेत्र के कपूरपिपरा गांव निवासी अरमान (30 साल) सऊदी में रहते हैं। वे दोनों शनिवार को लौटे थे। इन्हें रिसीव करने के लिए कार से अमजद के सगे बड़े भाई अफजल (30 साल), गांव के रियाज (30 साल), हिरंदापुर गांव के आस मोहम्मद (50 साल) लखनऊ के चौधरी चरण सिंह (अमौसी) एयरपोर्ट गए थे। अमजद व अरमान को रिसीव करने के बाद सभी कार से अपने घर लौट रहे थे।

ऐसे हुआ हादसा

लेकिन रात करीब दो बजे संतकबीरनगर जिले में गोरखपुर-लखनऊ हाइवे पर कार अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर पर चढ़ गई। उसे पार कर दूसरे लेन में जा रहे कंटेनर से जा टकराई। सूचना मिलने पर एसपी ब्रजेश सिंह व कोतवाली खलीलाबाद के प्रभारी मनोज पांडेय घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। सभी शवों को जिला अस्पताल स्थित पोस्टमार्टम हाउस भेजा गया। इसकी सूचना परिवार के सदस्यों को दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें7 साल से नहीं मिला नया चैम्पियन; दिल्ली फाइनल तक पहुंची, लेकिन बेंगलुरु फिर चोकर्स - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें