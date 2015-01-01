पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोरखपुर का मामला:5 थाना क्षेत्रों में ताबड़तोड़ स्नेचिंग की वारदात करने वाले तीन बदमाशों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, चेन बेचकर पहले से दर्ज मुकदमों की भरते थे फीस

गोरखपुर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो गोरखपुर की है। यहां क्राइम ब्रांच व पुलिस ने तीन चेन स्नेचरों को पकड़ा है।
  • एसएसपी ने कहा- आरोपियों पर गैंगस्टर एक्ट की कार्रवाई होगी, आरोपियों को भेजा गया जेल

उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर में सोमवार को पांच थाना क्षेत्रों में हुई ताबड़तोड़ चेन स्नेचिंग की घटनाओं का खुलासा किया। पुलिस ने तीन शातिर स्नेचरों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके पास पुलिस ने दो बाइक के अलावा लूट की चार चेन, दस हजार रुपए नकद और तमंचा बरामद किया है। पूछताछ में पता चला है कि ये लुटेरे वारदात करने के बाद जो रकम हासिल करते थे, उससे अपने पूर्व के मुकदमों की फीस जुटाते थे और जो बच जाता था उससे अपने शौक को पूरा करते थे। पुलिस तीनों आरोपियों पर गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई करेगी।

तीन थाना क्षेत्र में हुई थी घटनाएं

एसएसपी जोगिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि कैम्पियरगंज, शाहपुर, गोरखनाथ, गुलरिहा और चिलुआताल में हुई चेन स्नेचिंग की घटनाओं में ये तीनों आरोपी वांछित थे। तीनों आरोपियों को क्राइम ब्रांच और पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों की पहचान चिलुआताल थाना क्षेत्र के प्रतापपुर के रहने वाले मोनू भारती, पीपीगंज के भगवानपुर के रहने वाले विष्‍णु कुमार और कैम्पियरगंज के नूरुद्दीनचक चौहान टोला के रहने वाले नागेंद्र चौहान के रूप में हुई है। ये तीनों ज्‍यादातर घटनाएं सुबह के समय करते थे। पुलिस ने इनके पास से लूटी हुई चार चेन बरामद की है। एसएसपी ने बताया कि आरोपियों के खिलाफ गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इनके ऊपर पांच चैन स्नैचिंग की घटना के ऊपर मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। जनपद के विभिन्न थानों में इनके ऊपर गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई करके इनकी जो संपत्ति है, उसको भी जब्त करने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके लिए जिलाधिकारी को रिपोर्ट दी जाएगी।

जिस सोनार को बेचा चेन, उसकी भी तलाश जारी
एसएसपी ने बताया कि जिस सर्राफा कारोबारी को इन लोगों ने चेन बेचा है, उसकी भी वे लोग तलाश कर रहे हैं। यह लोग अपनी शौक पूरा करने के लिए चैन स्नेचिंग की घटना को अंजाम देते थे। इनके ऊपर जो पहले इनके ऊपर मुकदमे दर्ज हैं, जो मामले कोर्ट में चल रहे हैं। उसकी फीस भरने के लिए भी यह लोग घटना को अंजाम देते रहे हैं। पहले इनके ऊपर कितने मुकदमे हैं, उसकी भी जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।

