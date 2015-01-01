पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बस्ती में बड़ा हादसा:पुल की रेलिंग तोड़कर 50 फीट नीचे नदी में गिरी बेकाबू कार, पति-पत्नी व उनके 20 साल के बेटे की मौत, दो घायल

बस्ती22 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो बस्ती की है। यहां कुआनो नदी के अमहट घाट पुल पर हादसा हो गया।
  • सदर कोतवाली क्षेत्र में कुआनो नदी के अमहट पुल पर हुआ हादसा
  • गंभीर रुप से घायल दो रिश्तेदारों का जिला अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज

उत्तर प्रदेश के बस्ती जिले में बुधवार को भीषण हादसा हुआ है। यहां राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 28 पर एक बेकाबू कार अमहट घाट पुलिस की रेलिंग तोड़ते हुए कुआनो नदी में गिर गई। जिससे कार सवार तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि दो घायल हो गए, जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। मृतकों में पति-पत्नी व उनका बेटा शामिल है। ये सभी उत्तराखंड से बिहार जा रहे थे। पुलिस ने शवों का पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। हादसे का कारण कोहरा व ड्राइवर को झपकी आना बताया जा रहा है।

बेटे का एमबीबीएस में दााखिला कराने बिहार जा रहा था परिवार
दरअसल, बिहार के मोतिहारी जिले के थाना उदयझा के मोहम्मदपुर गांव के रहने वाले इम्तियाज (52 साल) उत्तराखंड के रूद्रपुर जिले में प्राइवेट नौकरी करते थे। उनका बेटा फैज मोहम्मद (22 साल) का सिलेक्शन एमबीबीएस में हुआ था। उसका एडमिशन कराने के लिए इम्तियाज बुधवार को कार से उत्तराखंड से बिहार के बेतिया जा रहे थे। साथ में उनकी पत्नी मेराज खातून (45 साल) भी थीं। मेराज के दो भाई इकबाल और आमिर इकबाल भी साथ थे। ये दोनों सीमागढ़ी जिले के थाना बैरगहनिया के मड़याताहिर गांव के रहने वाले हैं। कार फैज चला रहा था।

सभी अभी बस्ती जिले में सदर कोतवाली क्षेत्र अंतर्गत कुआनो नदी के अमहट घाट पुल पहुंचे थे कि अचानक कार अनियंत्रित हो गई। कार पुल की रेलिंग तोड़ते हुए नदी में गिर गई। सूचना मिलने के बाद आनन फानन में राहगीरों के साथ पुलिस विभाग के टीएसआई कामेश्वर सिंह ने नदी की धारा में उतरकर कार तक पहुंचे। कार में सवार लोगो को टीएसआई और राहगीरों ने गाड़ी का शीशा तोड़कर बाहर निकाला। अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक भी घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। सभी कार सवार को जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया, जहां डॉक्टर ने इम्तियाज, मेराज खातून व फैज अहमद को मृत घोषित कर दिया। जबकि आमिर व इकबाल का इलाज जिला अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक ने घटनास्थल का दौरा किया
अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक आरपी सिंह ने बताया कि ये कार सवार उत्तराखंड से बिहार जा रहे थे, तभी अमहट पुल को तोड़ते हुए कार नदी में गिर गई। जिसमें एक महिला सहित दो पुरुषों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं गम्भीर घायलों का इलाज जिला अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

