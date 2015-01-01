पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

KBC में गोरखपुर का लाल:कस्टम इंस्पेक्टर ने हॉट सीट से पत्नी को I LOVE U कहकर किया प्रपोज; दिलचस्प है इसके पीछे की कहानी

गोरखपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंस्पेक्टर ज्वाला जीत सिंह के गोरखपुर स्थित आवास पर बधाई देने वालों का तांता लगा है। उन्होंने जिले का नाम रोशन किया।
  • गोरखपुर के रहने वाले ज्वाला जीत सिंह की वर्तमान में नासिक के कस्टम विभाग में तैनाती
  • कार्यक्रम में तीन लाख रुपए जीत चुके हैं ज्वाला, मंगलवार रात हुआ था प्रसारण, आज कार्यक्रम में आगे का खेल खेलेंगे

चर्चित कार्यक्रम कौन बनेगा करोड़पति (KBC)में हॉट सीट पर पहुंचने वाले ज्‍वाला जीत सिंह ने गोरखपुर के लोगों का दिल जीत लिया है। सिंह, नासिक में कस्टम में इंस्पेक्टर के पद पर तैनात हैं। मंगलवार की रात उनके शो का प्रसारण हुआ, वे तीन लाख रुपए जीत चुके हैं अब बुधवार को वे आगे का खेल खेलेंगे। इन दिनों ज्वाला जीत सिंह गोरखपुर में अपने घर पर हैं। वे दिवाली की छुट्टियों पर यहां आए हुए हैं। घर पर बधाई देने वालों का तांता लगा है। KBC शो के हॉट सीट पर बैठकर पत्नी को उन्होंने पहली बार I LOVE U कहकर प्रपोज किया तो खूब सुर्खियां बटोरी। लेकिन उन्होंने खुले मंच पर पत्नी को प्रपोज क्यों किया? इसकी भी दिलचस्प कहानी है।

9 साल पहले हुई शादी, उससे पहले मिल चुकी थी नौकरी
गोरखपुर में बिछिया के सिंहासनपुर के रहने वाले ज्‍वाला जीत सिंह के पिता सुनील कुमार सिंह 26वीं वाहिनी पीएसी में हेड कांस्टेबल के पद पर तैनात रहे हैं। उनकी मां माता इंदू देवी गृहणी हैं। वे दो बहनों ज्‍योति सिंह और जागृति सिंह के बीच इकलौते भाई हैं। साल 2011 में उनकी शादी नीलू सिंह से हुई। इसके पहले साल 2009 में उनकी नासिक में कस्टम विभाग में इंस्‍पेक्‍टर के पद पर पोस्टिंग मिल चुकी थी। उनका कार्यक्रम में चयन मोबाइल पर कंप्यूटराइज्ड सवाल-जवाब का कई दौर के बाद हुआ था।

अमिताभ जी ने सहज किया, इसलिए पत्नी को प्रपोज कर पाया
ज्‍वाला जीत सिंह ने बताया कि उस सीट तक पहुंचना ही बहुत बड़ी बात है। वहां पहुंचने के बाद एक डर रहता है कि सवाल पता नहीं कैसे आएंगे? लेकिन, अमिताभ बच्‍चन जी इतने सहज और सरल हैं कि उनसे बात करने के बाद उनके मन का डर खत्‍म हो गया। अमिताभ बच्‍चन के कहने पर ही वे इतने सहज हो पाए कि हॉट सीट से पत्नी नीलू सिंह को आईलवयू कह पाए। वहीं, नीलू बताती हैं कि केबीसी के मंच तक उनके पति का जाना सपने जैसा है। उन्‍होंने बताया कि उन्‍होंने पति के आज तक प्रपोज नहीं करने की बात अमिताभ जी को बताई और बातों ही बातों में अमिताभ जी ने इनसे प्रपोज करा दिया। वो क्षण हमेशा यादगार रहेगा, जब इन्होंने (ज्वाला) केबीसी की हॉट सीट पर आईलवयू कहा। उसे वे हमेशा अपने पास रखेंगी।

कुछ अलग करने की धुन ने हॉट सीट तक पहुंचाया
मूल रूप से लार, देवरिया के रहने वाले ज्‍वाला जीत सिंह के पिता सुनील कुमार सिंह उनकी इस उपलब्धि पर काफी खुश हैं। वे बताते हैं कि प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा-दीक्षा से लेकर पोस्‍ट ग्रेजुएशन तक उनकी पढ़ाई यहीं पर पूरी हुई है। उन्‍होंने बताया कि उन्‍हें केबीसी के मंच पर देखकर काफी खुशी हुई। वे बताते हैं कि ज्‍वाला जीत सिंह शुरु से ही मेधावी रहे हैं। वे हमेशा कहते रहे हैं कि कुछ अलग करना है। आखिरकार आज केबीसी के मंच पर आकर उन्‍होंने देश और दुनिया के सामने नाम कमा लिया है। उन्‍होंने कहा कि सदी के महानायक के सामने हॉट सीट पर बैठना ही बड़ी बात है। उन्‍हें ये उपलब्धि मिली और गोरखपुर का नाम उन्‍होंने ऊंचा किया इससे बड़ी बात क्‍या हो सकती है?

