IPS अफसर की तहरीर पर FIR:बलरामपुर में मंच से वर्दी उतरवाने की धमकी देने वाले सगे भाइयों पर दर्ज कराया केस, पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर भेजा जेल

बलरामपुर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो बलरामपुर की है। पुलिस ने आरोपी सगे भाइयों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है।
  • दो नवंबर को एक शख्स ने खुले मंच से एसपी देवरंजन वर्मा को भला-बुरा कहा
  • एसपी ने दो सगे भाइयों पर मानहानि का केस दर्ज कराया

उत्तर प्रदेश के बलरामपुर में एक शख्स ने सार्वजनिक मंच से पुलिस अधीक्षक देवरंजन वर्मा को भला-बुरा कहा। इसके अलावा कोर्ट में घसीटकर वर्दी उतरवाने, हत्या के केस में फंसाने जैसे कई गंभीर धमकी भी दी। लेकिन एसपी चुप रहे। लेकिन इसी बीच आरोपी द्वारा जमीन पर कब्जे के प्रयास में बुजुर्ग की पिटाई का वीडियो और नगर कोताली के उप निरीक्षक कृष्ण कुमार को फोन पर गाली देने का ऑडियो सामने आ गया। एसपी ने इन सभी प्रकरणों को दो सगे भाइयों समेत छह अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों पर मानहानि का भी केस लगाया है।

यह है पूरा मामला

कोतवाली देहात के कोइलिहा गांव के मजरे भलुहिया निवासी मृगेंद्र उपाध्याय ने दो नवंबर को तहसील गेट के सामने आदर्श प्रेस क्लब नाम संस्था के धरने में मंच से एसपी देवरंजन वर्मा को जमकर कोसा। कहा कि ''मैं तुम्हें न्यायालय में देख लूंगा, तुम्हारे गुंडों को न्यायालय में देख लूंगा, तुम्हारी वर्दी न्यायालय में उतरवाकर छोडूंगा, तुम्हें पेंशन के लिए दर-दर की ठोकरें खानी पड़ेगी।''

एसपी ने कहा कि मृगेंद्र ने मंच से मुझ पर भ्रष्टाचार के कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए। लोगों को भड़काकर उन्माद फैलाने की कोशिश की गई। इसके अलावा देहात कोतवाल को फोन कर उन्हें भद्दी भद्दी गालियां दी। एसपी का आरोप है कि मृगेंद्र के भाई दीपेंद्र व उसके साथियों ने एक जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा करने का प्रयास किया। कब्जे का विरोध करने पर बुजुर्ग को जमीन पर पटककर बुरी तरह पीटा।

आरोपी भाइयों को गिरफ्तार किया गया
देहात कोतवाल आरएस यादव ने बताया कि एसपी देवरंजन वर्मा की तहरीर पर सगे भाई मृगेंद्र व दीपेंद्र सहित अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। दोनों भाइयों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। अन्य की तलाश की जा रही है।

