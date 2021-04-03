पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो परिवारों का छिना सहारा:बलरामपुर में बोरिंग का पाइप हाइटेंशन से टकराया; दो सगे भाइयों समेत तीन मजदूरों की मौत

बलरामपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल पर जुटे ग्रामीण। - Dainik Bhaskar
घटनास्थल पर जुटे ग्रामीण।
  • सादुल्लानगर थाना क्षेत्र के फिरोजपुर गांव का मामला
  • एक किसान अपने खेत पर निजी बोरिंग करा रहा था

उत्तर प्रदेश के बलरामपुर में गुरुवार को बोरिंग कर रहे तीन मजदूर खेत के ऊपर से गुजर रही हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आ गए। लोगों को भागने का मौका तक नहीं मिला। इस हादसे में दो भाइयों समेत तीन की मौत हो गई।

नीचे पानी ऊपर से गुजरी थी हाइटेंशन लाइन

यह पूरा मामला थाना सादुल्लानगर के ग्राम फिरोजपुर का है। यहां नफीश अहमद अपने खेत पर निजी बोरिंग करा रहे थे। 3 मजदूर काम में लगे हुए थे। बोरिंग के दौरान खेत में गड्ढा खोदने के लिए पाइप को मजदूर जब ऊपर-नीचे करने लगे तभी पाइप ऊपर से गुजर रही हाईटेंशन लाइन से टकरा गई। इस हादसे में तीनों मजदूर बुरी तरह झुलस गए। मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। घटना के बाद जुटी भीड़ ने मजदूरों को खेत से बाहर निकालने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन तब तक तीनों की मौत हो चुकी थी। मृतकों में राम सुंदर पुत्र जगदेव और खुशीराम व उसका भाई काशीराम शामिल हैं।

आनन-फानन में ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना के बाद सीओ उतरौला राधारमण सिंह सहित सादुल्लानगर थाने की फोर्स ने मौके पर पहुंचकर घटना स्थल का निरीक्षण किया और तीनों शवों को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच की।
पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच की।

मौके पर शांति व्यवस्था कायम

अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक अरविंद मिश्रा ने बताया के थाना सादुल्लाह नगर में हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आने से 3 मजदूरों की मौत की सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची थी। शवों को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। मौके पर शांति व्यवस्था कायम है।

