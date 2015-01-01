पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोरखपुर में हुई अनोखी शादी:मां ने पहले बेटी का कन्यादान किया, फिर अपने देवर के साथ लिए सात फेरे

गोरखपुर14 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना के तहत इसी योजना में उनकी छोटी बेटी इंदू की शादी पाली के राहुल से हुई।
  • UP के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के गृहक्षेत्र गोरखपुर में मां और बेटी दोनों का विवाह एक ही मंडप से संपन्न हुआ

उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना के तहत यूं तो एक ही मंडप में 50 से अधिक शादियां हुईं लेकिन इस दौराना चर्चा सिर्फ एक ही शादी की रही। बताया जा रहा है कि शादी का यह अनूठा मंडप दो पीढ़ियों के सात फेरों का गवाह बना। समारोह में मां बेला देवी ने पहले बेटी का कन्यादान कर अपना फर्ज निभाया। इसके बाद खुद शादी का जोड़ा पहनकर उसी मंडप में अपने जीवनसाथी के रूप में अपने देवर के साथ ही शादी की रस्म पूरी की।

गोरखपुर में मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना के तहत 63 जोड़ों की एक साथ शादी हुई। इस शादी की महफिल का दिल मां और बेटी ने जीत लिया। पिपरौली ब्लॉक की मां और बेटी ने भी यहां अपने-अपने जीवन साथी के साथ सात फेरे लिए।

पिपरौली ब्लॉक में आयोजित हुआ था सामूहिक शादी समारोह

मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना तहत पिपरौली ब्लॉक की बेला देवी अपने पांच बच्चों में से चार की शादी कर चुकी हैं। इसी योजना में उनकी छोटी बेटी इंदू की शादी पाली के राहुल से हुई। खास बात यह रही कि बेटी का कन्यादान करने के बाद मां ने इसी मंडप में शादी की। 55 साल के जगदीश के साथ बेला देवी का विवाह हुआ।

बेटे-बेटियों की शादी के बाद अकेले जिंदगी गुजारना बेला देवी के लिए आसान नहीं था। बेला और उनके जीवनसाथी जगदीश ने बच्चों और परिवार वालों से सलाह-मशविरा करने के बाद शादी का फैसला लिया। मां-बेटी की इस शादी की हर तरफ चर्चा हो रही है।

बेला देवी ने अपने देवर से ही रचाई शादी।
25 साल पहले विधवा हुईं थी बेला
पिपरौली ब्लॉक की कुरमौल निवासी बेला देवी के पति की मौत 25 साल पहले ही हो गई थी। पहले पति से बेला के दो बेटे और तीन बेटियां हैं। 25 साल से अकेले जिंदगी गुजार रहीं बेला ने परिवार की सलाह के बाद अपने ही देवर से शादी रचाई है। पिपरौली ब्लॉक के कुरमौल निवासी जगदीश तीन भाइयों में सबसे छोटे हैं।

