दिवाली का गिफ्ट:CM ने 14वें साल वनटांगियों के बीच मनाई दिवाली, 66 लाख की परियोजनाओं की सौगात दी, बोले- एक दीया शहीदों के नाम जलाएं

गोरखपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो गोरखपुर की है। सीएम योगी ने वनटांगिया समुदाय के साथ मनाई दिवाली।
  • साल 2007 से योगी आदित्यनाथ तिकोनिया क्षेत्र में रहने वाले वनटांगिया समुदाय के साथ मनाते रहे आ रहे दिवाली
  • साल 2017 में मुख्यमंत्री रहते हुए वनटांगियों के 5 गांवों को राजस्व गांव का दर्जा दिया, इसके बाद मिले कई लाभ

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ लगातार 14वें साल शुक्रवार को दिवाली पर्व मनाने के लिए वनटांगिया समुदाय के बीच पहुंचे हैं। वे साल 2007 से जंगल तिकोनिया नंबर-3 में बसे पांच गांवों में रहने वाले वनटांगिया समुदाय के साथ दिवाली मनाते आ रहे हैं। इन गांवों के लोग आजादी के सात दशकों तक मूलभूत सुविधाओं, यहां तक कि वोटिंग के अधिकार भी वंचित थे। लेकिन 2017 में जब योगी मुख्यमंत्री बने तो उन्होंने इन गांवों को राजस्व गांव का दर्जा दिलाया। इसके बाद तो गांवों की तस्वीर बदल गई।

सीएम योगी की वनटांगियों के बीच 4 प्रमुख बातें

  • सीएम ने कहा कि, सीधे अयोध्या धाम से आ रहा हूं। वहां की दीपावली आप सब ने देखी होगी। पर्व किस उल्लास और खुशी के साथ मनानी चाहिए ये आपने कल देखा होगा। आज एक दीप शहीदों के नाम आज जलाइएगा। 492 साल बाद आज अयोध्या में भगवान श्रीराम के भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण कोई रोक नहीं पाएगा। डिजिटल दिवाली भी मना सकते हैं।
  • प्रधानमंत्री जी के आह्वान पर 3.5 साल से शिलान्यास का कार्यक्रम चल रहा है। शासन की योजनाओं का लाभ पहुंचने में यहां 70 साल लग गए। 70 मिनट में अब पैदल मुख्यालय तक पहुंच सकते हैं। मैं यहां से भलीभांति परिचित था। इसलिए साथ के लोगों ने यहां प्लान किया। वनटांगिया गांव में झोपड़ी में बैठना पड़ता था। आज यहां पक्का मकान बन गया है। यही सच्ची दिवाली है। 4 साल में आज हर सुविधा केंद्र और प्रदेश सरकार की योजनाओं का लाभ मिल रहा है। इससे अच्छी दीपावली नहीं हो सकती है।
  • विकास की योजनाओं में किसी भी तरह का जाति, मजहब को आधार नहीं बनाया गया। कोई वंचित नहीं रहेगा। बिजली और अन्य योजनाओं का लाभ प्रत्येक नागरिक तक पहुंचे। ये हर आम आदमी को सोचना चाहिए। योजनाओं के लाभ की योजनाओं की जानकारी सांसद, विधायक और जन प्रतिनिधि को तो होती है। आम आदमी को भी होनी चाहिए। कोई प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में कोई गड़बड़ी करना चाहेगा तो नहीं कर पाएगा। शौचालय हर घर में होगा। किसी ने सोचा नहीं था। हर घर में शौचालय 2 करोड़ 61 लाख शौचालय 2.5 वर्ष में दिया।
  • इंसेफेलाइटिस को लेकर पूर्वी यूपी में बहुत से आंदोलन हुए। इंसेफेलाइटिस से गरीब का बच्चा मरता था। 1977 से लेकर 2017 तक कम से कम 50000 बच्चों की मौत हुई। हर साल 1000 से 1500 बच्चों की मौत होती थी। इस वर्ष सिर्फ 21 मौत हुई है। इसे भी जल्द खत्म कर देंगे।
प्रदर्शनी में स्टाल का निरीक्षण करते सीएम योगी।
प्रदर्शनी में स्टाल का निरीक्षण करते सीएम योगी।

आतिशबाजी कर योगी ने बांटी खुशियां

मुख्यमंत्री ने 66 लाख रुपए की छह से अधिक परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण व शिलान्यास किया है। इसके बाद डेटोनेटर का स्विच दबाकर आतिशबाजी कर खुशियां बांटी। वनटांगियां गांवों के स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों ने सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम पेश किए। मुख्यमंत्री ने बच्चों को तमाम उपहार भी बांटे। इस गांव में विभिन्न उत्पादों की एक प्रदर्शनी लगाई गई है। इसका मुख्यमंत्री ने निरीक्षण किया और स्टॉल लगाने वालों से बातचीत की। इस दौरान गर्भवती महिलाओं की गोदभराई व छोटे बच्चों का अन्नप्राशन का भी कार्यक्रम संपन्न हुआ।

पांच गांवों के लोगों की कार्यक्रम में रही मौजूदगी

इस आयोजन में वनटांगिया गांव रजही कैंप, रामगढ़ खाले, आमबाग और चिलबिलिया के वनटांगियों की मौजूदगी रही। कार्यक्रम का कोविड गाइडलाइन के अनुसार आयोजन किया गया। गांव की लक्ष्‍मीना बताती हैं कि उनके पास कुछ नहीं था। मुख्‍यमंत्री ने उनके मकान का उद्घाटन पिछले साल दिवाली पर दीप जलाकर पूजा-पाठ करके किया। गांव के लोग उन्‍हें भगवान की तरह पूजते हैं। लक्ष्‍मीना कहती हैं कि जैसे भगवान श्रीराम का अयोध्‍या में इंतजार होता रहा है। उसी तरह वे लोग हर साल दिवाली के दिन उनका इंतजार करते हैं। वे कहती हैं कि मुख्‍यमंत्री योगी जब सांसद रहे हैं, तभी से उनके गांव आ रहे हैं। वे मिठाई, कापी-किताब, कपड़े, स्‍कूल बैग और गांववालों को उपहार देकर जाते हैं।

गांव में अब दिखने लगे पक्के मकान

वनटांगियां समुदाय के पांच गांवों में करीब 4000 की संख्या में रहते हैं। योगी आदित्यनाथ 1998 में पहली बार सांसद बने थे। इसके बाद से वे कुछ न कुछ इन गांवों के लिए करते आ रहे हैं। साल 2017 में योगी जब प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री बने तो इस गांव के विकास का द्वार खुल गया। यहां के लोग सड़क, बिजली, पानी इन सभी सुविधाओं से जुड़ने लगे। आवास के लिए इन्हें मुख्यमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत 400 पक्के मकान उपलब्ध करा दिए गए हैं।

