विवादित बयान:बहराइच में UP के मंत्री अनिल राजभर बोले - किसानों का आंदोलन शाहीन पार्ट -2, सरकार नहीं करती परवाह

बहराइच7 मिनट पहले
पिछड़ा वर्ग एवं दिव्यांग कल्याण मंत्री अनिल राजभर ने तमाम जरूरतमंद दिव्यांगों को ट्राई साइकिल एवं कंबल वितरण किया।
कृषि बिल के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों के आंदोलन पर पिछड़ा कल्याण वर्ग एवं दिव्यांग मंत्री अनिल राजभर ने बुधवार को कहा कि किसानों का आंदोलन शाहीन बाग का पार्ट - 2 है। ऐसे आंदोलन की सरकार जरा भी परवाह नहीं करती हैं।

जिले के दौरे पर पहुंचे पिछड़ा वर्ग एवं दिव्यांग कल्याण मंत्री अनिल राजभर ने तमाम जरूरतमंद दिव्यांगों को ट्राई साइकिल एवं कंबल वितरण किया। सर्किट हाउस परिसर में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में जिले के तमाम जरूरतमंद दिव्यांगों को आमंत्रित किया गया था। इस मौके पर कैबिनेट मंत्री अनिल राजभर ने कहा कि प्रदेश के सभी जनपदों में जरूरतमंद दिव्यांग जनों को हर सुविधाएं मुहैया करवाई जा रही हैं।

योगी सरकार दिव्यांगों की हर संभव कर रही मदद

उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि दिव्यांग जनों को लेकर भाजपा सरकार हर संभव मदद करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। हमारा यह प्रयास रहेगा कि कोई भी दिव्यांग भाई या बहनों को किसी प्रकार का तकलीफ ना उठाना पड़े। पत्रकारों के सवालों का जवाब देते हुए कैबिनेट मंत्री ने साफ कहा कि किसानों के प्रदर्शन के बीच कश्मीर को अलग करने की आवाज उठ रही हैं। खालिस्तान बनाने की आवाज उठा रही हैं। अगर यह आंदोलन किसानों का है तो ये आवाज कौन निकाल रहा है।

मंत्री ने कहा कि यह आंदोलन पहले से पूरी तरह प्रायोजित है। हम लोगों ने ऐसे आंदोलन पहले भी देखा है और अब भी देख रहे हैं और आगे भी देखेंगे। ऐसे आंदोलन का सरकार जरा भी परवाह नही करती हैं। यह आंदोलन शाहीन पार्ट -2 है। इस दौरान जनपद के तमाम विभागीय अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।

