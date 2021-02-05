पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

UP में ऑनर किलिंग का खुलासा:मुस्लिम युवक से प्यार करने पर परिवार ने डेढ़ लाख रुपए में बेटी को जिंदा जलवाया; पिता-भाई और बहनोई समेत 4 गिरफ्तार

संतकबीरनगर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
संतकबीरनगर पुलिस ने आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
संतकबीरनगर पुलिस ने आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया है।
  • 4 फरवरी को धनधटा थाना क्षेत्र में मिली थी युवती की लाश
  • परिवार ने कत्ल करने के लिए 1.35 लाख रुपए दे दिया था

उत्तर प्रदेश के संतकबीरनगर में एक पिता ने झूठी शान की खातिर अपनी ही बेटी के जान का डेढ़ लाख रुपए में सौदा किया और फिर उसे बोरों के गट्ठर में लपेटकर जिंदा जला दिया। बेटी एक मुस्लिम युवक से प्यार करती थी। उसका शव 4 फरवरी को धनघटा थाना क्षेत्र में आधा जला मिला था। पुलिस ने इस प्रकरण में मृतका के पिता, भाई और जीजा समेत चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। जुर्म कबूल करने के बाद सभी को जेल भेज दिया गया है।

यह है पूरा मामला
धनघटा थाना क्षेत्र के जिगिना गांव के सीवान में बने टीनशेड में 4 फरवरी को एक महिला का अधजला शव बरामद हुआ था। पुलिस ने उसकी शिनाख्त जितवापुर गांव निवासी रंजना यादव (28 साल) के रुप में की थी। पुलिस ने जांच आगे बढ़ाई तो पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में मौत की पुष्टि दम घुटने से हुई। लेकिन यह स्पष्ट नहीं था कि रंजना की मौत गला दबाने से हुई है या धुएं से उसका दम घुटा। लेकिन एक CCTV ने इस केस में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। जिसमें रंजना के परिजन दिखे थे। इसके बाद पुलिस ने रंजना के पिता कैलाश यादव, भाई अजीत यादव, बहनोई महुली थाना क्षेत्र के महोबरा गांव निवासी सत्य प्रकाश यादव और महुली के डोमडीह गांव निवासी सीताराम को गिरफ्तार किया।

पिता ने जैसा बताया, वैसा लिखा गया

पिता कैलाश यादव ने बताया कि बेटी रंजना का बेलघाट के शाहपुर गांव निवासी मुस्लिम समुदाय के एक बस मालिक से प्रेम संबंध था। दिसंबर 2019 में वह उस युवक के साथ भाग गई थी। इस पर आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ अपहरण का केस दर्ज कराया था। पुलिस ने सख्ती की तो कुछ महीनों के बाद रंजना वापस आ गई थी। तब रंजना ने बयान दिया था कि वह बालिग है। वह अपनी मर्जी से प्रेमी के साथ गई थी। इसके बाद भी रंजना अक्सर अपने प्रेमी से मिलने जाया करती थी। यह बात उसके परिवार को नागवार गुजर रही थी।

कैलाश ने कहा कि इससे समाज में परिवार की बदनामी हो रही थी। इसलिए उसकी हत्या का प्लान बनाया। सबसे पहले दामाद सत्यप्रकाश से बात की। उसने सीताराम से संपर्क कराया। सीताराम ने वरुण तिवारी उर्फ पिंटू से मुलाकात कराई। वरुण ने हत्या करने के लिए डेढ़ लाख रुपए की डिमांड की। उसे 1 लाख 35 हजार रुपए दिए गए थे। 3 फरवरी की रात वरुण अपने ड्राइवर दोस्त के साथ टाटा मैजिक गाड़ी लेकर कैलाश के घर पहुंचा। रंजना को उसके भाई अजीत ने जबरन गाड़ी में बैठाया। जबकि कैलाश बाइक से वरुण के साथ घर से निकला।

इसके बाद रंजना को धनघटा थाना क्षेत्र के सिवान में कच्ची सड़क से सटे सूनसान स्थान पर बने टीनशेड के कमरे में ले जाया गया। जहां उसने शोर मचाने की कोशिश की तो अजीत ने उसका मुंह व नाक तब तक दबाए रखा, जब तक वह बेहोश नहीं हो गई। इसके बाद कमरे में बोरे का चट्टा बिछाकर उस पर रंजना को लिटाकर पेट्रोल छिड़क कर आग लगा दी। इसके बाद चारों से वहां से फरार हो गए।

IG और SP ने टीम को इनाम देने का किया ऐलान

पुलिस ने घटना में इस्तेमाल हुए पेट्रोल के डिब्बे व बाइक को बरामद कर लिया है। जबकि आरोपी वरुण तिवारी और टाटा मैजिक ड्राइवर की तलाश की जा रही है। इस संवेदनशील घटना का खुलासा करने वाली टीम को IG बस्ती ने 15 हजार रुपए और संतकबीरनगर के SP संतोष कुमार सिंह ने 10 हजार रुपए का इनाम देने का ऐलान किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें