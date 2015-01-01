पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुशीनगर में मर्डर:धारदार हथियार से गला रेतकर बुजुर्ग की हत्या; गांव के ही तीन लोगों पर रंजिशन वारदात को अंजाम देने का आरोप

कुशीनगर26 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो कुशीनगर की है। बुजुर्ग की हत्या पर रोते बिलखते परिजन।
  • अहिरौली बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के जलकपुरवा गांव का मामला
  • रात एक बजे के आसपास वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया

उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर में मंगलवार रात घर के बाहर सो रहे एक बुजुर्ग की धारदार हथियार से गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी गई। परिवार वालों ने रंजिशन घटना को अंजाम देने का शक जताया है। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने पड़ताल की है। बुजुर्ग के चेहरे व सिर पर गहरे घाव के निशान मिले हैं। पुलिस परिवार वालों से पूछताछ करने में जुटी है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है।

चेहरे व गर्दन पर किए गए चार वार

अहिरौली बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के जलकपुरवा गांव निवासी 60 साल के कुंज बिहारी मौर्य मंगलवार की रात में अपने घर के बाहर बने अहाते में सो रहे थे। रात करीब एक से डेढ़ बजे के बीच अचानक चीख की आवाज सुनाई तो पत्नी देवी की नींद खुली। वह भागकर अहाते में पहुंची तो कुंज बिहारी का खून से लथपथ शव पड़ा था। धारदार हथियार से चेहरे और गर्दन पर तीन चार वार किया गया। परिवार वाले रोने-चीखने लगे। शोर सुनकर गांव के लोग भी जुट गए। करीब चार बजे इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई।

एक घंटे की देरी से पहुंची पुलिस

लेकिन पुलिस सुबह पांच बजे के आसपास गांव पहुंची। शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। कुंजबिहारी के बेटे अजय लाल मौर्य ने पुलिस को तहरीर दी है। आरोप है कि गांव निवासी रामनिवास सिंह और दो अन्य से रंजिश चल रही है। यह हत्या रंजिश में ही हुई है। पुलिस जांच में जुटी है। आरोपी फरार बताए जा रहे हैं। उनकी तलाश में पुलिस दबिश दे रही है।

