UP में 8 माह बाद खुले कॉलेज:मास्क पहनकर पहुंचे स्टूडेंट्स, कोरोना की दूसरी वेव के बीच कॉलेज खोले जाने पर शिक्षकों ने आपत्ति जताई

गोरखपुर10 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो गोरखपुर में स्थित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय यूनिवर्सिटी की है। 50 फीसदी छात्रों के साथ यूनिवर्सिटी आज से खोल दिया गया।
  • अभी तक पीएचडी व पीजी विद्यार्थियों ही कॉलेज आने की छूट थी
  • पहले दिन कॉलेजों में काफी सीमित रही बच्चों की संख्या

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के बीच आठ महीने बाद उत्तर प्रदेश में सोमवार से यूनिवर्सिटी और डिग्री कॉलेज खोल दिए गए हैं। कॉलेज खुलने के बाद स्टूडेंट्स में उत्साह है। अभी कक्षाओं में महज 50 फीसदी छात्र-छात्राओं को ही बुलाया गया है। ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं का भी विकल्प छात्रों के पास है।

बता दें कि अभी तक कैंपस में सिर्फ पीएचडी व पीजी (पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन) के स्टूडेंट्स को ही आने की छूट थी। हालांकि यूपी यूनिवर्सिटी कॉलेज शिक्षक महासंघ (फुफुक्टा) ने कोरोना की दूसरी वेव के बीच यूनिवर्सिटी और डिग्री कॉलेज खोले जाने के निर्णय पर आपत्ति जताई है।

गोरखपुर के डीडीयू में जातीं छात्राएं।
गोरखपुर के डीडीयू में जातीं छात्राएं।

छात्रा ने कहा- यूनिवर्सिटी वापस आना सुखद एहसास

गोरखपुर में दीन दयाल उपाध्याय यूनिवर्सिटी (DDU) सोमवार को कोरोना गाइडलाइन के साथ खोल दिए गए। छात्र-छात्राओं को बिना मास्क एंट्री नहीं दी गई। ज्यादातर छात्र कोरोना से बचाव के उपायों को अपनाते नजर आए। यहां अभी 50 फीसदी छात्रों को कॉलेज आने की छूट दी गई है। एक छात्रा का कहना है, यूनिवर्सिटी में वापस आना अच्छा लगता है। हम सभी एहतियाती उपायों का पालन करेंगे।

किन-किन बातों का रखना होगा ध्यान

  • गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक, विश्वविद्यालयों और कॉलेजों को विद्यार्थियों व स्टाफ के लिए थर्मल स्कैनिंग एवं हैंड वॉश रखना होगा।
  • कोविड-19 से लड़ने के लिए शैक्षणिक संस्थान किसी नजदीकी अस्पताल और स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र में काम करने वाले NGO से टाईअप भी कर सकते हैं।
  • 50 प्रतिशत छात्रों की उपस्थिति के साथ क्लास शुरू की जा सकेगी। सभी छात्रों को मास्क पहनना होगा। कैंपस और कक्षाओं में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग संबंधी गाइडलाइंस का पालन करना होगा। हैंड सैनिटाइजर का इस्तेमाल करना होगा।
  • वाइस चांसलर और प्रिंसिपलों से कहा गया है कि संस्थानों को चलाने के लिए SOP (स्टैंडर्ड ऑपरेटिंग प्रोसिजर) का पालन किया जाए।
  • सभी विद्यार्थियों को आरोग्य सेतु एप डाउनलोड करनी होगी।
