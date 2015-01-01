पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

UP में MLC चुनाव:सपा ने पुरानी पेंशन बहाली का खेला दांव, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बोले- वित्त विहीन शिक्षकों को देंगे सम्मानजनक मानदेय

गोरखपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नरेश उत्तम।
  • प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नरेश उत्तम ने मंगलवार को सपा प्रत्याशी अवधेश यादव के पक्ष में की जनसभा
  • जनसभा में कोरोना गाइडलाइंस की जमकर उड़ी धज्जियां, मास्क भी नहीं पहन रखा लोगों ने

उत्तर प्रदेश में 11 शिक्षक-स्नातक विधान परिषद सदस्य सीटों के लिए सभी पार्टियां प्रचार में जुटी हैं। एक दिसंबर को मतदान होना है। तीन दिसंबर को परिणाम आएंगे। मंगलवार को समाजवादी पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष नरेश उत्तम गोरखपुर पहुंचे। उन्होंने गोरखपुर-फैजाबाद खंड शिक्षक न‍िर्वाचन (MLC) चुनाव में सपा प्रत्याशी अवधेश यादव के पक्ष में गोरखपुर में जनसभा की। इस दौरान पुरानी पेंशन बहाली का मुद्दा उठाया। कहा कि, प्रदेश में सपा की सरकार आने पर पुरानी पेंशन बहाल करेंगे। वित्तविहीन शिक्षकों को उचित मानदेय भी देंगे।

लोगों के चेहरे पर मास्क भी नहीं था।
लोगों के चेहरे पर मास्क भी नहीं था।

यह जनसभा तारामंडल स्थित एक मैरेज हाल में आयोजित थी। इस दौरान कोरोना गाइड लाइन की जमकर धज्जियां उड़ाई गई। लोग एक दूसरे से सटकर कुर्सियों पर बैठे थे। मंच पर भी दो गज की दूरी का नियम हवा में उड़ाया गया। लोग मास्क में नहीं थे।

मंच पर और उसके नीचे बैठे सपा नेता।
मंच पर और उसके नीचे बैठे सपा नेता।

सपा प्रदेश अध्‍यक्ष नरेश उत्तम ने भाजपा सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि सपा सरकार में वित्तविहीन शिक्षक रखे गए थे। इसके लिए पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने दो अरब रुपए जारी किया था। लेकिन भाजपा ने मानदेय रोक दिया है। भाजपा सरकार ने ही पुरानी पेंशन योजना रोकी थी। सरकार बनने पर इसे भी बहाल किया जाएगा।

