गोरखपुर में कानून ताक पर:बीच सड़क तमंचा लेकर टहलता रहा युवक, दूसरा साथी फोन पर देख लेने की धमकी देता रहा, वीडियो वायरल

गोरखपुरएक घंटा पहले
यह फोटो गोरखपुर की है। दबंगों ने खुलेआम लहराया तमंचा।
  • रामगढ़ ताल थाना क्षेत्र का मामला
  • पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को पकड़कर भेजा जेल

उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर में सड़क पर सरेशाम तमंचा लहराते दो बदमाशों का वीडियो सामने आया है। दबंग किस्म के इन बदमाशों को किसी का खौफ नहीं दिख रहा है। इनके हाथ में तमंचा भी है। एक बदमाश जोर-जोर से चीखकर मोबाइल पर किसी को धमकी दे रहा ह‍ै। उसे ललकारते हुए देख लेने की धमकी भी दे रहा है। वहीं दूसरा बदमाश उसके बगल में तमंचा लेकर टहलता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है। ऐसे में गोरखपुर में बदमाशों के हौसले किस कदर बुलंद हैं, इसका अंदाजा भी आसानी से लगाया जा सकता है।

सीओ कैंट सुमित शुक्ला ने बताया कि असलहा लहराने वाले बदमाश की पहचान कैंट इलाके के बेतिया हाता हरिजन बस्‍ती के रहने वाले अनुज कुमार के रूप में हुई है। इसके पूर्व भी ये अवैध असलहा रखने और जान से मारने की धमकी देने के आरोप में जेल जा चुका है। इस मामले में रामगढ़ थाने में आईपीसी की धारा 307 और 7 सीएलए एक्‍ट के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया था।

पुलिस ने आरोपी के पास से एक स्‍कूटी और अवैध असलहा बरामद किया है। इसके अलावा दूसरे की भी पहचान कर ली गई। उसे भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। दोनों को जेल भेज दिया गया है। जानकारी में आया है कि दोनों मंगलवार की रात रामगढ़ ताल थाना क्षेत्र के गोपालपुर गए थे। जहां

