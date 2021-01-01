पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोंडा में रिश्ते हुए शर्मसार:पैसों की डिमांड न पूरी होने पर बेटे ने बाप की कुल्हाड़ी से हत्या की, टैंपो खरीदने के लिए पैसे न मिलने से नाराज था

गोरखपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी में गोंडा के कोवाली इलाके में एक कलयुगी बेटे ने पैसे की खातिर रिश्तों को शर्मसार करते हुए अपने पिता की कुल्हाड़ी से हत्या कर दी। - Dainik Bhaskar
यूपी में गोंडा के कोवाली इलाके में एक कलयुगी बेटे ने पैसे की खातिर रिश्तों को शर्मसार करते हुए अपने पिता की कुल्हाड़ी से हत्या कर दी।
  • पुलिस ने इस पूरे हत्याकांड का खुलसा करते हुए आरोपी बेटे सुकई को पकड़ लिया है

उत्तर प्रदेश के गोंडा जिले में एक कलयुगी बेटे ने पैसों की डिमांड न पूरी होने पर अपने पिता की कुल्हाड़ी से काटकर हत्या कर दी। पिता की हत्या के बाद उसने घटना को लूट का रूप देने के लिए घर के अन्य सदस्यों का दरवाजा बाहर से बंद कर दिया और पिता के पास रखे 38 हज़ार रुपये भी अपने बिस्तर के नीचे छिपा दिया। वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद उसने बदमाशों द्वारा लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिए जाने का शोर मचाया। हालांकि लूट व हत्या की सूचना पर पहुंची कोतवाली पुलिस ने चंद घटे के भीतर हत्यारे बेटे को गिरफ्तार कर इस वारदात का खुलासा कर दिया।

जानकारी के अनुसार, कलयुगी बेटे द्वारा बाप की हत्या की यह सनसनीखेज वारदात कोतवाली नगर क्षेत्र के दत्तनगर विसेन गांव की है। यहां के रहने वाले रेलवे के रिटायर्ड कमर्चारी बुजुर्ग ईश्वरदीन कुछ दिन पहले बैंक से पेंशन के 13 हज़ार रुपए निकालकर लाए थे और किश्त का भी 25 हज़ार रुपये मिला था।

टैंपो खरीदने के लिए पैसे मांग रहा था बेटा

बताया जा रहा है कि यह पैसा उसका बेटा सुकई टैंपो खरीदने के लिए मांग रहा था लेकिन ईश्वरदीन रुपये देने को तैयार नहीं थे और इसी बात को लेकर सुकई अपने पिता ईश्वरदीन से नाराज था। मंगलवार की देर रात उसने अपने पिता पर कुल्हाड़ी से प्रहार कर उसकी हत्या कर दी और उसके पास रखे 38 हजार रुपये ले जाकर अपने बिस्तर के नीचे छिपा दिया।

घटना को लूट और हत्या का रुप देने की कोशिश की

इसके बाद घटना को लूट का स्वरूप देने के लिए हत्यारे बेटे ने घर के अन्य सदस्यों का दरवाजा बाहर से बंद कर दिया। इसके बाद उसने अपने चाचा को फोन से बदमाशों द्वारा लूट किए जाने व पिता की हत्या किए जाने की सूचना दी। परिजनों की सूचना पर पुलिस पहुंची और सुकई से पूछताछ की तो हत्या व लूट की सूचना संदिग्ध दिखाई पड़ी।

सुकई से जब पुलिस ने कड़ाई की तो वह टूट गया और पिता की हत्या किए जाने की बात स्वीकार कर ली। हत्यारे बेटे की निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने आलाकत्ल कुल्हाड़ी व रुपये भी सुकई के कमरे से बरामद कर लिया। पुलिस सुकई को गिरफ्तार कर विधिक कार्रवाई में जुट गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser