मेधावी छात्रा का सम्मान:NEET टॉपर आकांक्षा की पढ़ाई का पूरा खर्च उठाएगी सरकार, सीएम योगी ने किया सम्मानित, बोले- औरों को लिए रोल मॉडल है बिटिया

लखनऊ24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो मुख्यमंत्री आवास की है। बुधवार को सीएम योगी नीट टॉपर आकांक्षा के परिवार को सीएम ने सम्मानित किया।
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने नीट टॉपर आकांक्षा को सपरिवार किया सम्मानित
  • सीएम ने कहा- एक मुश्त दिया जाएगा यूजी की पूरी पढ़ाई का खर्च
  • आकांक्षा को संयुक्त टॉपर घोषित करने के लिए नीट को पत्र लिखेगी राज्य सरकार

उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर की रहने वाली आकांक्षा सिंह की पढ़ाई का पूरा खर्च योगी सरकार उठाएगी। आकांक्षा नीट (नेशनल एलिजीबिलिटी इंट्रेंस एक्जामिनेशन-2020) में शत प्रतिशत अंक पाकर टॉपर थी। बुधवार को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अपने आवास पर आकांक्षा को सम्मानित किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि आकांक्षा की एमबीबीएस (यूजी) की पढ़ाई का पूरा खर्चा (प्रवेश, हॉस्टल, मेस आदि) राज्य सरकार उठाएगी। भविष्य में कोई दिक्कत न हो इसके लिए पूरी रकम एक मुश्त दी जाएगी।

मुख्यमंत्री योगी के साथ आकांक्षा।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी के साथ आकांक्षा।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी कर रहे बच्चों के लिए आकांक्षा रोल मॉडल हैं। लोग उनसे प्रेरणा लें इसके लिए उनके गांव को जोड़ने वाली सड़क का नामकरण उनके नाम होगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि अति पिछड़े जिले से होने के बावजूद आकांक्षा ने सफलता का जो कीर्तिमान रचा है, वह उनकी मेहनत, लगन, जज्बे और जुनून का सबूत है। सरकार आकांक्षा को संयुक्त टॉपर घोषित करने के लिए नीट को पत्र भी लिखेगी। मालूम हो कि कम उम्र के नाते परीक्षा में पूरा अंक हासिल करने के बाद उनको दूसरा रैंक मिला है।

योगी बोले- आपकी तो लॉटरी लग गई

मुख्यमंत्री को आकांक्षा के पिता राजेंद्र राव ने बताया कि वह एयरफोर्स से सेवानिवृत्त हैं। हाल ही उनको प्रदेश सरकार में शिक्षक की नौकरी भी मिल गयी। इस पर मुख्यमंत्री ने मुस्कुराते हुए कहा कि बिटिया का चयन, पत्नी (रूचि सिंह) भी शिक्षक, आपकी तो लॉटरी ही लग गई। पति पत्नी दोनों लोग पूरे मनोयोग से पढ़ाएं। पूर्व एयरफाेर्स कर्मी हाेने के नाते मैं चाहूंगा कि आप पूर्वांचल के बच्चों को सेना में जाने के लिए भी प्रेरित करें। इस मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री ने आकांक्षा और उनके छोटे भाई अमृतांश को टैबलेट, माता-पिता को शॉल देकर सम्मानित किया।

मेरे लिए यह सपना साकार होने जैसा

आकांक्षा ने कहा, मेरे लिए यह सपना साकार होने जैसा है। हम पूर्वांचल के हैं। बतौर गोरक्षपीठाधीश्वर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ हमारे लिए श्रद्धेय हैं। स्वाभाविक है उनसे मिलने की दिली तमन्ना थी। इस तमन्ना के पूरी होने पर जो खुशी हो रही है उसे शब्दों में नहीं बया कर सकती।

हार्ड वर्क के साथ स्मार्ट वर्क भी जरूरी

प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी कर रहे साथियों से आकांक्षा ने सफलता के मूल मंत्र भी शेयर किए। आकांक्षा ने कहा कि लक्ष्य ऊंचा रखें। इसे हासिल करने के लिए रणनीति बनाकर प्रयास करें। हार्ड वर्क के साथ स्मार्ट वर्क भी सफलता के लिए जरूरी है। असफलता से हताश न हों। उसकी वजह तलाशें और लक्ष्य हासिल करने के लिए फिर से जी-जान से जुट जाएं।

न्यूरो सर्जरी में शोध करने की इच्छा
आकांक्षा शुरू से ही मेधावी रहीं हैं। हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट की शिक्षा उन्होंने क्रमश: नवजीवन मिशन स्कूल कसया और दिल्ली के प्रगति पब्लिक स्कूल से हासिल की है। इन दोनों परीक्षाओं में उनके नंबर क्रमश: 97.6 और 96.4 फीसद रहे। पहले ही प्रयास में उन्होंने नीट जैसी सम्मानित देश स्तरीय परीक्षा में पहला स्थान हासिल किया। एम्स दिल्ली से एमबीबीएस करने के बाद उनकी इच्छा न्यूरो सर्जरी में शोध करने की है।

