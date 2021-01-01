पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ललितपुर में हादसा:मध्य प्रदेश से आईटीआई का पेपर देकर लौट रहे छात्र की बाइक समेत गड्ढे में गिरने से हुई मौत, दो बहनों में इकलौता था मृतक

लखनऊ38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक अभिषेक। फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
मृतक अभिषेक। फाइल फोटो
  • ITI की परीक्षा देने के लिए मुंगावली गया हुआ था और लौटते समय यह हादसा हो गया

उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर जिले के कस्बा राजघाट में यूपी-एमपी बॉर्डर के निकट देर रात बाइक सहित एक छात्र सड़क किनारे गहरे गड्ढे में गिर गया। जिसके चलते उसकी मौत हो गई । घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज।

जानकारी के अनुसार, कोतवाली सदर क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला घुसयाना निवासी अभिषेक पुत्र धर्मेंद्र (22) शुक्रवार को ITI का पेपर देने मध्य प्रदेश के अशोक नगर जिले के मुंगावली गया हुआ था। देर रात वह बाइक से अकेले ललितपुर आ रहा था। जब वह यूपी एमपी सीमा के निकट राजघाट के पास पहुंचा ही था कि सड़क किनारे गहरे गड्ढे में जा गिरा। जिसके चलते उसकी मौत हो गई।

सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस

घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर परिजनों को सूचना दी। इधर, मृतक के चाचा ने बताया कि अभिषेक दो बहनों में इकलौता भाई था। वह ITI की परीक्षा देने के लिए मुंगावली गया हुआ था और लौटते समय यह हादसा हो गया।

शहर कोतवाल संजय कुमार शुक्ला ने बताया कि शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser