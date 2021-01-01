पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Dabangg Students Together Beat Up A Student Brutally, After The Video Went Viral, The Principal Said Action Will Be Taken Against The Dabangg Students.

कॉलेज में छात्रों की दबंगई:दबंग छात्रों ने मिलकर एक छात्र को बेरहमी से पीटा, वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद प्राचार्य बोले- आरोपी छात्रों पर होगी कार्रवाई

ललितपुरएक घंटा पहले
यूपी में जिले के वर्णी जैन कॉलेज में सोमवार को कुछ दबंग छात्रों ने मिलकर एक दूसरे छात्र की पिटाई कर दी थी। इसका वीडियो आज सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • जिले के सिविल लाइन स्थित वर्णी जैन कालेज में सोमवार को सामने आया था मामला

उत्तर प्रदेश में ललितपुर जिले के कोतवाली सदर क्षेत्र में स्थित एक कॉलेज के कुछ दबंग छात्रों ने एक छात्र की बेल्ट से बेरहमी से पिटाई कर दी जिसके चलते छात्र घायल हो गए। वहीं इस घटना क्रम का किसी ने वीडियो बना लिया और सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया। वहीं कालेज प्राचार्य ने दबंग छात्रों को चिन्हित करने का शुरू कर दिया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार, कोतवाली सदर क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत सिविल लाइन स्थित वर्णी जैन कालेज में 11वीं में पढ़ने वाले एक छात्र की कुछ दंबग छात्रों ने सोमवार को कॉलेज के बाहर बेरहमी से बेल्ट से जमकर पिटाई कर दी। मारपीट की घटना के दौरान लोगों की भारी भीड़ लग गई। लेकिन किसी ने भी छात्र को बचाने की कोशिश नहीं की। मारपीट के दौरान छात्र को चोटें आई हैं।

इस घटना का किसी ने वीडियो बना लिया और बुधवार को सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया। जिसके बाद कॉलेज के प्राचार्य अजब सिंह ने कहा कि मारपीट करने वाले छात्रों को चिन्हित करने का काम किया जा रहा है। पीड़ित छात्र से घटना की जानकारी ली जा रही हैं ।

