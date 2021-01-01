पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महोबा में महिलाओं ने दिखाया संयम:किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में गुलाबी गैंग ने निकाली ट्रैक्टर रैली; पुलिस से झड़प, मांगपत्र लेकर लौटाया गया

महोबा
महोबा में गुलाबी गैंग ने किसानों के समर्थन में निकली ट्रैक्टर रैली। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • गुलाबी गैंग की कमांडर फरीदा की अगुवाई में निकला ट्रैक्टर मार्च
  • पुलिस ने समझा बुझाकर ज्ञापन लेने के बाद वापस किया

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों का दिल्ली में बवाल जारी है। इसका असर उत्तर प्रदेश में देखने को मिल रहा है। महोबा में किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में पहली बार बुंदेलखंड में गुलाबी गैंग गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर सड़कों पर उतर आया। गुलाबी गैंग की कमांडर फरीदा बेगम की अगुवाई में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली गई। हालांकि पुलिस प्रशासन ने तहसील पहुंचने से पहले ही गुलाबी गैंग की कमांडर की ट्रैक्टर रैली पर रोक ली। इस दौरन पुलिस और प्रशासन से महिलाओं की झड़प भी देखने को मिली। फिलहाल संयम का परिचय देते हुए महिलाओं ने सड़क पर ही प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को अपना ज्ञापन सौंपा और वापस लौट गईं।

पहले ही ट्रैक्टर रैली का किया था ऐलान

दरअसल, गुलाबी गैंग ने किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन देते हुए गणतंत्र दिवस पर ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालने का ऐलान किया था। इसके मद्देनजर पुलिस प्रशासन अलर्ट था। गुलाबी साड़ी के साथ हाथों में गुलाबी डंडों को लेकर ट्रैक्टर में सवार महिलाएं किसानों के समर्थन में सड़क पर उतरीं। अभी तो यह अंगड़ाई है, आगे और लड़ाई है, फरीदा तुम संघर्ष करो, हम तुम्हारे साथ है आदि जोशीले नारों के साथ ट्रैक्टरों पर सवार महिलाएं लगातार आगे बढ़ रही थीं। मांग की गई कि भारत सरकार किसानों के लिए बनाए गए तीनों कानून वापिस ले।

पुलिस के साथ महिलाओं की हुई झड़प।
जिला प्रशासन ने वापस किया

जिला पुलिस प्रशासन की टीम ने गुलाबी गैंग की ट्रैक्टर रैली को रैपुरा गांव के पास ही रोक दिया। जहां पुलिस प्रशासन ने गुलाबी गैंग की कमांडर फरीदा बेगम का ज्ञापन लेकर वापस कर दिया। इस दौरान महिलाओं ने सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी भी की।

