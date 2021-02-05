पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फिल्मी स्टाइल में पकड़ा ट्रक:स्कॉर्पियो की नंबर प्लेट लगाकर दौड़ रहे ट्रक को TSI ने दौड़ाकर पकड़ा, MP की महिला का नाम आया सामने

झांसीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झांसी में पकड़ा गया फर्जी नंबर प्लेट वाला ट्रक। - Dainik Bhaskar
झांसी में पकड़ा गया फर्जी नंबर प्लेट वाला ट्रक।
  • सोमवार रात ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में पार्सल उतारने आया था ट्रक

उत्तर प्रदेश के झांसी जिले में मिनर्वा ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में एक फर्जीवाड़े का मामला सामने आया है। यहां से माल उतारकर हैवी लोडर ट्रैक तेज गति से भाग रहा था। जिसे ट्रैफिक सब इंस्पेक्टर (TSI) अमरनाथ यादव ने फिल्मी अंदाज में ट्रक के आगे अपनी बाइक लगाकर पकड़ लिया। ट्रक नंबर चेक करने पर पता चला कि इसका रजिस्ट्रेशन स्कॉर्पियो के नाम पर है। फिलहाल पुलिस जांच कर रही है। संभावना है कि जल्द ही एक बड़े सिंडिकेट का खुलासा हो सकता है।

महिला के नाम रजिस्टर्ड मिला ट्रक का नंबर
मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, TN 50 J 1577 नंबर का एक हैवी ट्रक शहर कोतवाली क्षेत्र स्थित मिनर्वा ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में सोमवार की रात पार्सल उतारने आया था। इस ट्रक को TSI ने उस समय पकड़ लिया जब ट्रक ड्राइवर इसे तेज गति से भगा रहा था। पकड़ने के बाद जब इसका रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर चेक किया गया तो TSI के होश उड़ गए। इतना भारी वाहन एक स्कॉर्पियो के नाम पर रजिस्टर्ड था। इस ट्रक की नंबर प्लेट में लिखा हुआ नंबर मध्य प्रदेश के गुना की रहने वाली एक महिला के नाम से रजिस्टर्ड स्कॉर्पियो गाड़ी का नंबर है।

पुलिस कर रही जांच

TSI अमरनाथ यादव ने ट्रक को सीज कर दिया और इसकी जानकारी अपने आला अफसरों को दी। सूत्रों की माने तो गुना स्थित एक ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी में कई ऐसे वाहन हैं, जो कि एक ही रजिस्टर्ड नंबर पर चल रहे हैं। फिलहाल झांसी पुलिस कई बिंदुओं पर इस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें