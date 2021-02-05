पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुष्कर्मी को मिली उसके कर्मों की सजा:ललितपुर में 1 साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म करने वाले युवक को उम्रकैद, 50 हजार का जुर्माना भी लगा

ललितपुर19 मिनट पहले
अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश निर्भय प्रकाश ने आज इमरान को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। साथ ही 50  हजार अर्थदंड भी लगाया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश निर्भय प्रकाश ने आज इमरान को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। साथ ही 50  हजार अर्थदंड भी लगाया है।
  • 13 मार्च 2017 को पीड़िता के पिता ने दर्ज कराया था केस

उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर जिले में आज एक साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म करने वाले अभियुक्त आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई गई। अदालत ने अभियुक्त पर 50 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भी ठोंका है। सजायाफ्ता अभियुक्त ने 4 साल पहले बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म किया था।

चार साल पुराने केस में आया फैसला

अभियोजन अधिकारी रामनरेश राजपूत ने बताया कि थाना बार अंतर्गत एक गांव निवासी पिता ने 13 मार्च 2017 को रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। कहा था कि वह अपनी पत्नी व एक वर्ष की बच्ची के साथ खेत पर गेंहू की फसल काट रहे थे। तभी उनका रिश्तेदार इमरान आया और बच्ची को खिलाने के बहाने अपने साथ ले गया। लेकिन थोड़ी दूर पर गेंहू के खेत में बच्ची की रोने की आवाज आई। इस पर दंपती मौके पर पहुंचे तो देखा कि आरोपी उनकी बेटी के साथ जबरन दुष्कर्म कर रहा था।

माता-पिता ने आरोपी को पुलिस के हवाले किया था

दंपती ने आरोपी इमरान को मौके से पकड़ लिया गया और पुलिस के सुपुर्द किया गया था। जहां पर आरोपी के खिलाफ IPC की धारा 376 व पॉक्सो एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज हुआ था। आरोपी के खिलाफ आरोप सिद्ध होने पर अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश निर्भय प्रकाश ने आज इमरान को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। साथ ही 50 हजार अर्थदंड भी लगाया है।

