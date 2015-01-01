पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Up Mahoba Murder Case Latest News Updates: Tau Killed His Nephew By Ax Injured Brother By Attacking Him In Land Dispute In Mahoba Uttar Pradesh

महोबा में रिश्ते का कत्ल:जमीनी विवाद में ताऊ ने फरसे से काटकर भतीजे की हत्या की, भाई पर भी हमलाकर किया घायल

महोबाएक घंटा पहले
यह फोटो महोबा जिला अस्पताल की है। भाई के हमले में घायल नरपत को जिला अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार दिया गया।
  • कुलपहाड़ थाना क्षेत्र के विजयपुर अंडवारा गांव का मामला
  • पुलिस की दो टीमें हत्यारोपी की तलाश में जुटी
