पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Jhansi
  • Jalaun Road Accident Latest News Updates । Uncontrollable Car Collided With Tractor Two People Died And Three Injured In Jalaun Uttar Pradesh

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जालौन में रफ्तार का कहर:बेकाबू कार की टक्कर से ट्रैक्टर के उड़े परखच्चे, ड्राइवर समेत दो लोगों की मौत, तीन घायल

जालौन25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर के पहिए निकल गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर के पहिए निकल गए।
  • सदर कोतवाली के सहाव मोड़ की घटना
  • घायलों को जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया गया

उत्तर प्रदेश के जालौन जिले में गुरुवार की रात कार और ट्रैक्टर की भिडंत में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि 3 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। हादसे की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस घटना स्थल पर पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिये भेज दिया। वहीं घायलों को इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। यह घटना जालौन कोतवाली के सहाव मोड़ के पास की है।

ट्रैक्टर से उछलकर सड़क पर गिरा ड्राइवर
जालौन निवासी महेंद्र कुमार गुरुवार की रात करीब 11 बजे अपने ट्रैक्टर से औरैया से जालौन आ रहे थे। उसी दौरान सहाव मोड़ के पास तेज रफ्तार कार ने पीछे से ट्रैक्टर में टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि ट्रैक्टर चला रहे महेंद्र कुमार गाड़ी से उछलकर सड़क पर जा गिरे। सिर में चोट लगने की वजह से उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं, कार सवार जालौन निवासी विवेक कुमार दोहरे, पंकज कुमार दोहरे, शांतिनगर उरई निवासी मुकेश कुमार एवं महेश चारों लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। लेकिन कुछ देर बाद चुंगी उरई निवासी मुकेश कुमार की मौत हो गई।

हादसे के बाद मौके पर जुटे लोग।
हादसे के बाद मौके पर जुटे लोग।

पुलिस ने घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया

हादसे के बाद मौके से निकल रहे राहगीरों ने UP 112 को सूचना दी। सूचना मिलते ही प्रभारी कोतवाल अनिल कुमार ने एंबुलेंस को बुलाया और हमराहियों के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए। जहां उन्होंने कार में सवार चारों लोगों को बाहर निकलवाकर सीएचसी पहुंचाया। साथ ही मृतकों को भी सीएचसी भेजा गया। जहां चिकित्सकों ने महेंद्र व मुकेश को मृत घोषित कर दिया। साथ ही 3 घायलों का प्राथमिक उपचार करने के बाद उन्हें जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड33-0 (14.1)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंकरीब 8 महीने बाद 1.50 लाख से नीचे आया एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा, 36 में से 20 राज्यों में सिर्फ 6450 मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें