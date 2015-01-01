पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

UP में बाल यौन शोषण का मामला:आरोपी JE रामभवन कोरोना संक्रमित; CBI की रिमांड अर्जी पर अदालत ने कल तक के लिए फैसला सुरक्षित रखा

बांदा37 मिनट पहले
आरोपी जूनियर इंजीनियर से CBI उसका विदेशियों से कनेक्शन खंगालना चाहती है।
  • एडीजे-पांच की अदालत में चल रहा मामला
  • 16 नवंबर को चित्रकूट से गिरफ्तार हुआ था आरोपी

बाल यौन शोषण मामले में गिरफ्तार JE (जूनियर इंजीनियर) रामभवन की रिमांड आज भी CBI को नहीं मिली। बांदा की ADJ-5 की अदालत ने सुनवाई के बाद कल यानी 25 नवंबर तक के लिए फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया। आरोपी पर तीन जिलों के 50 से ज्यादा बच्चों का यौन शोषण करने का आरोप है। उसे चित्रकूट से गिरफ्तार किया गया था। आरोपी JE रामभवन सिंचाई विभाग में कार्यरत था, गिरफ्तारी के बाद उसे सस्पेंड कर दिया गया था।

CBI ने आरोपी इंजीनियर की 5 दिन की रिमांड के लिए कोर्ट में अर्जी दाखिल की थी। जिस पर 19 नवंबर को जस्टिस मोहम्मद रिजवान ने सुनवाई के लिए 24 नवंबर की तारीख तय की थी। अब अदालत बुधवार को अपना फैसला सुनाएगी। वहीं, इंजीनियर रामभवन कोरोना पॉजिटिव भी मिला है। उसे जेल में अलग बैरक में रखा गया है। सेहत की भी जांच हुई है।

जेल में चल रहा आरोपी का इलाज

बांदा जेल के कारागार उपाधीक्षक विश्वेश्वर प्रताप सिंह (VP Singh) ने बताया कि बाल यौन शोषण के आरोप में गिरफ्तार इंजीनियर रामभवन को 18 नवंबर को जेल लाया गया था। तब उसकी जांच हुई थी, तब कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव थी। लेकिन जेल में 20 नवंबर को दोबारा RTPCR की जांच रिपोर्ट में वह संक्रमित पाया गया है। वह जेल में अकेला संक्रमित है। इलाज किया जा रहा है।

जब तक रिपोर्ट निगेटिव नहीं, CBI रिमांड पर नहीं लेगी

इस दशा में उम्मीद है कि CBI आरोपी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने तक के लिए इंतजार कर सकती है। एक बार रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने पर CBI फिर से रिमांड की अर्जी भी दाखिल कर सकती है। या ऐसा हो सकता है कि यदि कल यानी बुधवार को अदालत रिमांड अर्जी मंजूर कर ले और फैसला CBI के हक में दे तो अफसर आरोपी की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आने तक उसे लेने से इंकार कर सकते हैं।

आरोपी ने 50 से अधिक बच्चों को अपना शिकार बनाया
आरोपी जूनियर इंजीनियर रामभवन को CBI ने 16 नवंबर को चित्रकूट स्थित उसके घर से गिरफ्तार किया था। उसने हमीरपुर, बांदा और चित्रकूट में 50 से अधिक बच्चों को अपना शिकार बनाया। उनका वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड किया और विदेशों तक बेचा है। वह 30 नवंबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में है। उसके पास से CBI को 8 लाख रुपए, लैपटॉप, वेबकैम और वीडियो स्टोर करने की तमाम डिवाइस बरामद की थी।

