यूपी के हमीरपुर में सनसनीखेज मर्डर:लिव इन में रह रही पत्नी ने पति की सिलबट्टे से कुचलकर हत्या की, पुलिस को गुमराह करने की कोशिश की मगर एक न चली

हमीरपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक वीरेंद्र अनुरागी के साथ उसकी कथित आरोपी पत्नी।
  • राठ कोतवाली के भटियाना मोहल्ले का मामला
  • पुलिस ने हत्यारोपी महिला को गिरफ्तार किया

उत्तर प्रदेश के हमीरपुर में बुधवार को पुलिस ने 24 घंटे पहले हुए एक युवक की हत्या का खुलासा किया है। दरअसल, यहां राठ कस्बे के भटियाना मोहल्ले में लिव-इन-रिलेशनशिप में रहने वाली महिला ने अपने कथित पति की हत्या करने के बाद कमरे के दरवाजे पर ताला डालकर खुद थाने पहुंच गई। उसने अपने सास-ससुर पर मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया। पुलिस ने सक्रियता दिखाते हुए महिला के साथ उसके घर पहुंची। लेकिन जब कमरे का ताला खोला गया तो खून से लथपथ युवक का शव मिला। पुलिस को मामला समझते देर न लगी, तत्काल महिला को हिरासत में लेकर कड़ाई से पूछताछ की गई तो उसने अपना जुर्म कबूल कर लिया।

सिलबट्टे से कथित पति की हत्या की
राठ कोतवाली के एसएचओ केके पांडेय ने बताया कि राठ कस्बे के भटियाना मोहल्ले में वर्षा (21 साल), वीरेंद्र अनुरागी (23 साल) के साथ तीन माह से लिव-इन में रह रही थी। मंगलवार की शाम वीरेंद्र की मां नवोदय विद्यालय के हॉस्टल में खाना बनाने गई थी। उसका छोटा भाई अनिल जूते की दुकान में काम करने चला गया। इस बीच वर्षा की वीरेंद्र से विवाद हुआ। विवाद में वर्षा ने पत्थर के सिलबट्टे से सिर कुचलकर वीरेंद्र की हत्या कर दी और कमरे के दरवाजे पर ताला लटकाकर फरार हो गई।

सास-ससुर पर मारपीट का आरोप लगाकर पुलिस को किया गुमराह

कुछ देर बाद वर्षा पुलिस को लेकर मौके पर पहुंची। उसने पुलिस को गुमराह करते हुए पति व सास-ससुर पर मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाते हुए तहरीर दी थी। पुलिस ने कमरे में लगे ताले को देखकर उसे खुलवाया। लेकिन वर्षा आनाकानी करने लगी। इस पर पुलिस ने जब ताला तोड़ा तो वहां वीरेंद्र का शव मिला। पुलिस ने जब वर्षा से पूछताछ की तो वर्षा ने सिलबट्टे से हमला कर हत्या स्वीकार किया है। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने वर्षा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

