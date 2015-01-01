पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

2 साल 4 माह बाद लौटी खुशी:दिल्ली में सकुशल मिला लापता बच्चा, वायरल वीडियो और NGO की मदद रंग लाई; परिवार ने मिलने की आस छोड़ दी थी

ललितपुर7 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो ललितपुर की है। रेलवे स्टेशन पर जब बच्चे को उसकी मां गोद में लेकर पहुंची तो उनका फूल मालाओं से स्वागत किया गया।
  • साल 2018 में 2 जुलाई को ललितपुर से लापता हुआ था बच्चा
  • दिल्ली में GRP को रोते हुए मिला था, तभी का वीडियो अब NGO के हाथ लगा
  • इसी के बाद पुलिस भी सक्रिय हुई, दिल्ली पुलिस से संपर्क कर बच्चे को ढूंढ निकाला गया

उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर में मंगलवार को सात साल के राज कुशवाहा को लेकर उसके माता-पिता अपने जिले के रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंचे तो अजब ही नजारा था। मां कभी उसके गालों को चूमती तो कभी माथे पर अपने वात्सल्य का इजहार करती। वहीं, पिता उसे सिर पर अपना हाथ फेरकर अपने प्रेम को बयान कर रहा था। राज जब लापता हुआ था तब महज पांच साल का था। वह पूरे 2 साल 4 माह बाद अपने घर लौटा है। इस काम में एक स्वयं सेवी संस्था ने महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। रेलवे स्टेशन पर पुलिस कर्मियों और स्वयंसेवी संस्था के कर्मियों का फूलमाला पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया। पुलिस अधीक्षक ने भी राज से मुलाकात कर उसे बिस्किट खिलाया।

दिल्ली से ललितपुर पहुंचे परिजन व पुलिस टीम।
दिल्ली से ललितपुर पहुंचे परिजन व पुलिस टीम।

साल 2018 में लापता हुआ था राज
कोतवाली सदर क्षेत्र के आजादपुरा रिसाला मन्दिर आजादपुरा निवासी हरगोविंद व ममता कुशवाहा का पांच साल का बेटा राज कुशवाहा अपनी बड़ी बहन व एक भाई के साथ 2 जुलाई 2018 को घर में सो रहा था। जब सुबह 4 बजे मां-बहन व उसकी दादी सोकर उठी तो राज गायब था। पिता हरगोविंद ने राज को खूब खोजा व पुलिस को उसके लापता होने की सूचना दी। लेकिन पुलिस भी उसे खोज नहीं सकी। समय बीतने के साथ घर वालों ने भी राज के मिलने की आस छोड़ दी थी।

वायरल वीडियो से मां ममता ने की पहचान

लेकिन 23 अक्टूबर को विजन वेलफेयर फाउंडेशन के अध्यक्ष रविंद्र कड़ंकी व सौरभ जैन सिद्धांत ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो देखा। जिसमें दिल्ली के एक उप निरीक्षक अमर सिंह एक गुमशुदा बच्चे के परिवार वालों की खोजबीन कराने की अपील कर रहे थे। बच्चे का नाम राज था। रविंद्र ने वह वीडियो ममता कुशवाहा को दिखाया तो वह तत्काल बच्चे को पहचान गई। बताया कि वह बच्चा तो उसी का लापता बेटा राज है।

परिवार वालों को एक बार नई आस बंधी और वह वीडियो लेकर पुलिस अधीक्षक कैप्टन एमएम बेग के पास पहुंचे। पुलिस अधीक्षक ने तत्काल पुलिस टीम को दिल्ली पुलिस से संपर्क करने के लिए कहा। जानकारी मिली कि बच्चा अक्टूबर माह में रेलवे स्टेशन पर जीआरपी को रोता हुआ मिला था। जीआरपी ने उसे चाइल्ड वेलफेयर सोसायटी को सौंप दिया था।

राज को अपना बेटा लक्ष्य बताकर एक फैमिली ने अपनाया था

इसी दौरान दिल्ली की एक फैमिली भी उस बच्चे को अपना पुत्र लक्ष्य बताते हुए उसे लेने के लिए पहुंच गई। बालक के दो-दो दावेदार होने के चलते चाइल्ड वेलफेयर सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष द्वारा बालक संबंधी अभिलेख मांगे गए तो दूसरी फैमिली उसे लेने आई। उस फैमिली ने बताया कि उन्होंने 9 जुलाई को 40 हजार रुपए में किसी युवक से लक्ष्य को गोद लिया था। जबकि राज 2 जुलाई को लापता हुआ था। उससे ममता का दावा मजबूत हो गया और मां ने राज के शरीर पर स्थित चिन्हों के बारे में बताया तो उससे यह साबित हो गया कि लक्ष्य ही राज है। जिसके बाद मजिस्ट्रेट द्वारा राज को ललितपुर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया।

आज ललितपुर पहुंचे माता-पिता

आज मंगलवार की दोपहर शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस से राज को लेकर मां ममता, पिता हरगोविंद व ललितपुर पुलिस उप निरीक्षक सुजीत मिश्रा, सिपाही अजमत उल्ला, विजन वेलफेयर सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष रविंद्र कड़ंकी, सौरभ जैन ललितपुर स्टेशन पर उतरे तो लोगों ने उन सभी का फूलमालाओं से स्वागत किया। इसके बाद राज को पुलिस अधीक्षक के पास ले जाया गया। जहां उन्होंने राज को बिस्किट खिलाया। पुलिस अधीक्षक ने कहा कि सोशल मीडिया व सोशल वर्करों और पुलिस टीम के सहयोग से बालक सकुशल मिल गया है।

