पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ललितपुर में भ्रष्ट अफसरों की करतूत:RTI के तहत पंचायत विभाग से पूछा- 5 साल में कितना विकास हुआ? अफसरों ने रद्दी से भरा कार्टन भेजा

ललितपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो ललितपुर की है। आरटीआई के जवाब में जिला पंचायत राज अधिकारी कार्यालय ने भेज दी रद्दी।
  • ललितपुर के ब्लॉक बार के गदयाना गांव का मामला
  • जिला पंचायत राज अधिकारी ने जांच का हवाला दिया

RTI यानी सूचना का अधिकार, इसे संविधान की धारा 19 (1) के तहत एक मूलभूत अधिकार का दर्जा दिया गया है। हर नागरिक को यह जानने का अधिकार है कि सरकार कैसे कार्य करती है? लेकिन कुछ भ्रष्ट अफसरों ने इसे मजाक बनाकर रख दिया है। ताजा मामला उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर से जुड़ा है। यहां RTI कानून के तहत 8,710 रुपए जमा कर मांगी गई सूचना के बदले आवेदक को अफसरों ने एक कार्टन (बॉक्स) में रद्दी भेज दी। मामले की शिकायत करने के बाद अब जिला पंचायत राज अधिकारी ने जांच का हवाला दिया है।

पांच साल के विकास कार्यों की मांगी थी सूचना

विकास खंड बार के ग्राम पंचायत गदयाना निवासी राजू व करन ने बताया कि उन्होंने ग्राम पंचायत में साल 2016 से 2020 तक कार्य गए विकास कार्यों की जन सूचना 27 जुलाई 2020 को पंचायती विभाग से मांगी थी। आरोप है कि पहले तो ग्राम प्रधान और पंचायत सचिव ने जानकारी देने में काफी आनाकानी की। आखिरकार विभाग द्वारा सूचना देने के एवज में 8,710 रुपए की धनराशि जमा कराई। इसके बाद विभाग द्वारा उन्होंने 20 अक्टूबर को एक कार्टन में भर कर रद्दी भेज दी गई है। उसमें कुछ सूचना दी गयी व आधी अधूरी हैं और बाकी रद्दी है। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से मांग की हैं कि उन्हें सही सूचना दी जाए।

अफसर बोले- जांच कराएंगे

इधर, जिला पंचायत राज अधिकारी अवधेश सिंह ने बताया कि वह इस समय जनपद से बाहर आए हुए हैं और अगर ऐसा कोई मामला है तो जांच कराएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें