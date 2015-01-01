पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ललितपुर में जीआरपी के हत्थे चढ़े 3 शातिर:चोरी कर चलती ट्रेन से कूदकर भाग जाने वाले तीन शातिर गिरफ्तार, 14 चोरियों में वांछित थे, 5 लाख से अधिक का सामान बरामद

ललितपुरएक घंटा पहले
यह फोटो ललितपुर की है। जीआरपी के हत्थे चढ़े ट्रेनों में चोरी करने वाले तीन आरोपी।
  • जीआरपी झांसी, भीमसेन व ललितपुर जीआरपी की संयुक्त टीम को मिली सफलता
  • कीमती मोबाइल, 26 हजार नकदी और सोने-चांदी के आभूषण बरामद

उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर में सोमवार को जीआरपी झांसी, भीमसेन और ललितपुर की संयुक्त टीम ने ट्रेनों में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों का सामान और मोबाइल चोरी करने वाले अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह के तीन शातिरों चोरों को गिरफ्तार किया है। यह गिरफ्तारी ललितपुर स्टेशन के पास से की गई। आरोपियों ने ट्रेनों में 14 चोरियां की थी। पकड़े गए शातिर चोरों के पास से लाखों रुपए के कीमती मोबाइल, नकदी व जेवरात बरामद किए गए हैं। इस केस का अनावरण करने वाली टीम को उनकी बहादुरी का इनाम भी मिलेगा।

तीनों आरोपी मध्य प्रदेश के सतना जिले के रहने वाले हैं।
तीन थानों की संयुक्त टीम ने पकड़ा

जीआरपी के क्षेत्राधिकारी झांसी नईम खान मंसूरी ने बताया कि झांसी व ललितपुर स्टेशन से निकलने वाली ट्रेनों में इधर कुछ दिनों से ताबड़तोड़ चोरियों की वारदात सामने आई। इस पर पुलिस अधीक्षक अधीक्षक झांसी ने झांसी, भीमसेन, ललितपुर के प्रभारी, क्यूआरटी व सर्विलांस टीम को चोरियों पर अंकुश लगाने का निर्देश दिया था। इसी क्रम में संयुक्त टीम आज ललितपुर रेलवे स्टेशन के निकट निर्माणाधीन रेलवे भवन के गश्त कर रही थी। तभी तीन व्यक्ति पुलिस टीम को देखकर भागने लगे।

टीम ने बदमाशों की घेराबंदी कर उन्हें पकड़ लिया। उनके पास से बरामद हुए बैग में चोरी के 16 मोबाइल, 26,400 रुपए, एक जोड़ी चांदी की पायल, एक जोड़ी सोने की झुमकी, तीन टुकड़े सोने की चेन के, दो अंगूठी, एटीएम कार्ड बरामद हुए। जिनकी कीमत लगभग साढ़े पांच लाख रुपए हैं।

बरामद सामान।
तीनों आरोपी मध्य प्रदेश के रहने वाले, गैंगस्टर लगेगा

क्षेत्राधिकारी ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आशीष गुप्ता इस गिरोह का सरगना है। वह मध्य प्रदेश के सतना जिले के कोलगवां थाना क्षेत्र के टिकुरिया टोला निकट लखन चौराहा का रहने वाला है। उस पर मध्य प्रदेश में 58 चोरी के मामले विभिन्न थानों में दर्ज हैं। इसके अलावा मनोज गोस्वामी 20 मामले दर्ज हैं। वह सतना के सिविल लाइन थाना क्षेत्र के सोहावल गांव का रहने वाला है। इसके अलावा तीसरा आरोपी अतुल एमपी के रामपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मरुहा का रहने वाला है। उस पर 12 मामले दर्ज हैं। इन सभी पर गैंगस्टर की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

