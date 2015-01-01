पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ललितपुर की CHC में हंगामा:मरीज के पास भीड़ लगाने और शराब पीने से मना करने पर तीमारदारों ने स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को पीटा, वॉर्ड बॉय की हालत गंभीर

ललितपुर20 मिनट पहले
सीएचसी मड़ावरा में धरने पर बैठे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
  • आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने कार्य बहिष्कार किया
  • चिकित्सा अधीक्षक ने थाने में दी तहरीर, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर जिले में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र मड़ावरा में देर रात एक मरीज के साथ आए तीमारदारों ने जमकर उत्पात मचाया। स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के साथ मारपीट की और तोड़फोड़ कर दी। मारपीट में एक वार्ड बॉय घायल हो गया। उसे उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उनकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है। वहीं, आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने कार्य बहिष्कार कर दिया है।

जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल वार्ड बॉय।
जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल वार्ड बॉय।

जहर खाकर पहुंचा था मरीज, भीड़ लगाने से मना करने पर बिगड़ा माहौल
यहां के कस्बा मड़ावरा में स्थित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में मंगलवार की रात 9 बजे थाना सौजना के ग्राम गौना कुसमाड़ निवासी कौशलेंद्र को परिजन ने भर्ती करवाया गया। कौशलेंद्र ने जहर खा लिया था। जिससे उसकी हालत खराब थी। मरीज के साथ आए 20-25 से अधिक तीमारदार भी पहुंचे थे। वे सभी मरीज के पास भीड़ लगाकर खड़े थे। ड्यूटी पर तैनात फार्मासिस्ट राजेन्द्र नामदेव व वार्ड बॉय कामेश ने भीड़ न करने और दूर हटने के लिए कहा तो कहासुनी होने लगी।

तीमारदारों को यह बात नागवार गुजरी। तीमारदारों ने दोनों को पीटना शुरू कर दिया। यही नहीं, कमरे में रखी दवाई फेंक दी और तोड़ फोड़ कर दी। इसके बाद जब कुछ लोग बाहर शराब पी रहे थे, उन्हें वार्ड बॉय ने माना किया तो उन्होंने उसकी फिर मारपीट कर दी। इसके बाद सभी लोग भाग गए। घायल हुए कामेश को उपचार के लिए ललितपुर रेफर किया गया। चिकित्सा अधीक्षक ने एफआईआर दर्ज किए जाने के लिए थाना मड़ावरा में प्रार्थना पत्र दिया है। जिस पर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की है।

स्वास्थ्यकर्मी धरने पर, पुलिस दे रही दबिश
इस घटना के विरोध में बुधवार को स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने कार्य बहिष्कार कर दिया है। इससे मरीजों को इलाज में काफी दिक्कत हो रही है। थानाध्यक्ष मड़ावरा कृष्ण वीर सिंह ने बताया कि सभी आरोपियों पर मामला दर्ज किया गया है। आरोपियों के तलाश शुरू कर दी गई है।

