महोबा में लव जिहाद:प्रेम जाल में फंसाकर युवक ने 9 माह तक नाबलिग का शारीरिक शोषण किया; गिरफ्तार

महोबा22 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो महोबा की है। पीड़िता ने चरखारी कोतवाली पहुंचकर आरोपी के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई।
  • चरखारी कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला
  • परिजन ने आरोपी को पकड़ पुलिस के हवाले किया

उत्तर प्रदेश के महोबा जिले में पहचान छिपाकर एक 15 साल की किशोरी के साथ यौन शोषण का मामला सामने आया है। आरोप है कि समुदाय विशेष के एक लड़के ने नाम बदलकर नाबालिग से दोस्ती की और प्रेम के झूठे जाल में फंसाकर उसका 9 माह तक दुष्कर्म किया। इस दौरान आरोपी ने अश्लील वीडियो भी बनाया था, जिसे दिखाकर वह पीड़िता को धमकाता था। लेकिन परिवार को इस बात की भनक लगते ही मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। लेकिन लव जिहाद को लेकर बने कानून के तहत मामला दर्ज नहीं किया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि ये मामला प्रेम प्रसंग से जुड़ा है। इसलिए यह कानून इस केस में प्रभावी नहीं है।

शादी समारोह में हुई थी मुलाकात, बताया था नाम उमेश

यह पूरा मामला चरखारी कोतवाली क्षेत्र का है। आरोप है कि इस क्षेत्र की रहने वाली 15 साल की दलित किशोरी को शहर कोतवाली के कसोरा टोरी मोहल्ले का रहने वाला उवैश खान ने अपने झूठे प्रेम जाल में फंसाया। दोनों की पहचान माह पहले एक विवाह समारोह में हुई थी। जहां उवैश ने अपना नाम उमेश बताते हुए अपना परिचय दिया और दोनों की दोस्ती हो गई।

दोनों ने एक दूसरे का मोबाइल नंबर ले लिया। बातचीत का सिलसिला शुरू होने के बाद दोनों मुलाकात भी करने लगे। करीब 9 माह से दोनों के बीच धीरे-धीरे प्रेम परवान चढ़ता गया। किशोरी के परिजनों ने उवैश उर्फ उमेश से अपने परिजनों से मुलाकात कराने की बात कही। मगर वह लगातार माता-पिता के दिल्ली में होने का हवाला देता रहा।

परिजनों ने आरोपी को पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले किया

लेकिन दो दिन पूर्व किशोरी और उसके परिवार के लोगों को पता चला कि दरअसल जो व्यक्ति उमेश बनकर नाबालिग से प्यार कर दावा कर रहा था, वो उवैश कुरैशी है। वह नाबालिग का पिछले 9 माह से शारीरिक शोषण कर रहा था। आरोपी ने नाबालिग पीड़िता का अश्लील वीडियो और फोटो भी मोबाइल कैमरे में कैद किया है। युवक की पहचान उजागर होने पर पीड़िता और उसके परिवार के होश उड़ गए।

ग्रामीणों के साथ परिजन एकजुट हो गए ओर फरेब ओर जालसाज युवक को सबक सिखाने को लेकर उसके पकड़कर चरखारी पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया है। जहां पुलिस ने आरोपी से पूछताछ कर उसके खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया और जेल भेज दिया है।

पीड़िता का कराया गया मेडिकल

पुलिस अधीक्षक अरुण कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि आरोपी पिछले 9 माह से नाबालिग का शारीरिक शोषण दुष्कर्म और अश्लील वीडियो बनाता रहा। आरोपी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है और उसे जेल भेज दिया गया। पीड़िता का मेडिकल परीक्षण कराया जा रहा है।

