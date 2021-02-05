पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ललितपुर में हादसा:अज्ञात गाड़ी की टक्कर से बाइक सवार सिपाही की मौत; जालौन का रहने वाला था, UP 112 में थी तैनाती

ललितपुरएक घंटा पहले
सिपाही कुलदीप सिंह चौहान।- फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
सिपाही कुलदीप सिंह चौहान।
  • सदर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के राजघाट कस्बे का मामला
  • पुलिस ने अज्ञात गाड़ी के ड्राइवर पर दर्ज किया केस

उत्तर प्रदेश के ललितपुर जिले में गुरुवार की देर रात एक सिपाही की सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। वह जालौन का रहने वाला था। वर्तमान में उसकी राजघाट कस्बे में UP 112 में तैनाती थी। वह बाइक से ड्यूटी पर घर से निकला था, लेकिन रास्ते में अज्ञात वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। पुलिस ने अज्ञात वाहन ड्राइवर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। सिपाही की मौत से पुलिस महकमे में मातम छा गया है।

ड्यूटी पर जा रहा था सिपाही

जालौन जिले में थाना उरई के ग्राम लयरियापुरा निवासी कुलदीप सिंह चौहान (36) की ललितपुर में UP 112 में कांस्टेबल के पद पर तैनाती थी। उसकी ड्यूटी कोतवाली सदर क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत कस्बा राजघाट में थी। गुरुवार की रात 12 बजे के आसपास कुलदीप सिंह अपनी बाइक से ड्यूटी के लिए कस्बा राजघाट जा रहा था। जब वह कस्बा राजघाट के पास पेट्रोल पंप के नजदीक पहुंचा तभी किसी अज्ञात वाहन ने बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। इसके चलते कुलदीप गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिसकर्मी उसे जिला अस्पताल ले गए। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

एसपी ने जताया शोक

हादसे की सूचना मिलने के बाद एसपी प्रमोद कुमार भी जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे। शहर कोतवाल संजय कुमार शुक्ला ने बताया की सिपाही कुलदीप के दो बच्चे हैं। सिपाही के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया जा रहा है। अज्ञात वाहन चालक के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है।

