UP PRV ने बचाई 'जिंदगी':पुलिसकर्मियों की मुस्तैदी से बची दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की जान, 10 मिनट के अंदर पहुंचकर फांसी के फंदे से उतारा

चित्रकूटएक घंटा पहले
यह फोटो चित्रकूट की है। फंदे से पीड़िता को उतारता पुलिसकर्मी।
  • मारकुंडी थाना क्षेत्र में बुधवार का मामला, आज आया वीडियो सामने
  • 13 नवंबर को पीड़ित ने दर्ज कराया था केस, गर्भपात कराने का आरोप

उत्तर प्रदेश के चित्रकूट में PRV (पुलिस रिस्पांस व्हीकल) की मुस्तैदी से एक दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की जान बच गई। पीड़िता को फंदे से उतारते हुए पुलिसकर्मियों का वीडियो सामने आया है। घटना बुधवार सुबह की है। पीड़िता को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। फिलहाल पीड़िता की हालत खतरे से बाहर है। पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रेम प्रकाश स्वरूप पांडे ने जांबाज पुलिसकर्मियों को इनाम देने का ऐलान किया है। लोग भी पुलिस की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि इस प्रकरण में केस दर्ज है। आरोपी हिरासत में है।

यह है पूरा मामला

घटना मारकुंडी थाना क्षेत्र की है। यहां रहने वाली एक 21 साल की युवती ने बुधवार सुबह करीब 10 बजे घर में दुपट्टे से फंदा बनाकर पंखे से फांसी लगाने की कोशिश की। उसे पंखे से लटकता देख परिजनों के तत्काल PRV 2036 को सूचना दी। PRV पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी पंकज कुमार, मखमल सिंह व देवशरण 10 मिनट के अंदर घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। पहुंचने पर पाया कि लड़की ने मकान की बाउंड्री कूद कर अंदर कमरे में खुद को बंद कर लिया है। पुलिसकर्मियों युवती को आवाज लगाई और दरवाजा खटखटाया तो अंदर से कोई जवाब नहीं मिला और न ही दरवाजा खुला। जवानों ने हथौड़े की मदद से दरवाजा तोड़ा तो देखा कि लड़की कमरे में लगे पंखे में अपने दुपट्टे का फंदा लगाकर फांसी लगा ली है। पुलिसकर्मियों ने उसे नीचे उतारा और CHC मानिकपुर में भर्ती कराया।

मौके से मिला सुसाइड नोट

पुलिस को मौके से सुसाइड नोट भी मिला है। सुसाइड नोट में घटना का जिक्र है और लिखा है कि मैं आत्महत्या करने जा रही हूं, मेरी मौत के जिम्मेदार राम प्रसाद द्विवेदी का परिवार होगा।

प्रेम जाल में फंसाकर संबंध बनाए, गर्भपात कराया गया

दरअसल, गांव निवासी युवती को आठ माह पहले गांव के ही एक युवक ने प्रेम जाल में फंसाकर उसके साथ संबंध बनाए। वह 4 माह की गर्भवती थी। आरोपी के परिजनों ने उसका धोखे से गर्भपात करा दिया। लड़की ने शादी करने का प्रस्ताव रखा तो प्रेमी ने इनकार कर दिया। इसके बाद युवती ने 13 नवंबर को आरोपी व उसके परिजनों के खिलाफ IPC की धारा 376, 313, 342, 504, 506 व 3(2)5 SC/ST एक्ट के तहत पंजीकृत किया गया था। विवेचना क्षेत्राधिकारी मऊ द्वारा की जा रही थी। क्षेत्राधिकारी द्वारा अभियुक्त को हिरासत में लिया गया है।

