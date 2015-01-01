पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कन्नौज में हादसा:आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर बेकाबू होकर बस खाई में पलटी, ड्राइवर की मौत; चार यात्रियों की हालत गंभीर

कन्नौजएक घंटा पहले
यह फोटो कन्नौज में हादसा स्थल की है। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों को ढांढस बंधाते हुए उन्हें अस्पताल भेजा है।
  • तालग्राम थाना क्षेत्र में मछैया गांव के पास हुआ हादसा
  • बिहार के समस्तीपुर से दिल्ली जा रही थी बस, सवार थे 80 यात्री

उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज जिले में लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर सवारियों से भरी एक बस डिवाइडर से टकराकर खाई में पलट गई। बस में सवार सभी 80 यात्री जख्मी हो गए जिसमें 4 लोगों को गंभीर चोट आई है। हादसे में बस ड्राइवर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे की खबर पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने गंभीर रुप से घायल चार लोगों को मेडिकल कॉलेज तिर्वा भिजवाया है। मृतक ड्राइवर के शव को पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

यह फोटो कन्नौज में हादसा स्थल की है। बाएं तरफ की फोटो में पलटी बस और दाएं की फोटो में रेस्क्यू करते लोग।
यह फोटो कन्नौज में हादसा स्थल की है। बाएं तरफ की फोटो में पलटी बस और दाएं की फोटो में रेस्क्यू करते लोग।

समस्तीपुर से दिल्ली जा रही थी बस

दरअसल, एक प्राइवेट बस बुधवार को बिहार के समस्तीपुर से दिल्ली जा रही थी। बस में 80 यात्री सवार थे। बस आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर तालग्राम थाना क्षेत्र में मछैया गांव के पास पहुंची थी कि अचानक असंतुलित हो गई और डिवाइडर से टकरा गई। डिवाइडर से टकराने के बाद खाई में पलट गयी। हादसे में बस ड्राइवर पंजाब निवासी मंजीत सिंह की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद मौके पर अफरातफरी मच गई। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों को मेडिकल कॉलेज तिर्वा भिजवाया।

झपकी आने से हुआ हादसा

क्षेत्राधिकारी सदर शिव प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि बस में दो ड्राइवर थे। लखनऊ में ड्राइवरों ने सीट की अदला बदली की थी। दूसरा ड्राइवर जाकर सो गया था। हादसे में बस अनियंत्रित होने के बाद साइड से रेलिंग तोड़ते हुए रांग साइड में जाकर खाई में गिर गई जिसमें ड्राइवर की मौके पर मौत हो गई है। चार यात्री ज्यादा घायल हैं। उन्होंने अस्पताल भेजा गया है। शेष सवारियों को सुरक्षित उतार करके उनको भेजने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है।

