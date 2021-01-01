पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोहरे का कहर:आगरा- लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर तेज रफ्तार कार ने ट्रक को पीछे से मारी टक्कर, 3 की मौत

कन्नौजएक घंटा पहले
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर सौरिख के पास शनिवार सुबह कोहरे में हुए हादसे में तीन लोगों की जान चली गई।
  • कार सवार लोग दिल्ली से लखनऊ लौट रहे थे उसी समय एक्सप्रेस वे पर कन्नौज के पास हुआ हादसा

उत्तर प्रदेश में आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर सौरिख के पास शनिवार सुबह कोहरे में हुए हादसे में तीन लोगों की जान चली गई। एक्सप्रेस वे पर आगे चले रहे ट्रक से कार टकरा गई, जिसमें सवार तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं एक को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराकर उपचार कराया जा रहा है। मरने वालों में दो लखनऊ के रहने वाले हैं और एक प्रतापगढ़ के निवासी हैं।

दिल्ली में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में शामिल होकर चार लोग कार से लखनऊ लौट रहे थे। शनिवार की भोर पहर कन्नौज के सौरिख के पास आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर कोहरे में तेज रफ्तार कार आगे चल रहे ट्रक में घुस गई।

कार सवार लोग दिल्ली से लखनऊ लौट रहे थे

हादसे में कार सवार 40 वर्षीय अजीत सिंह पुत्र राजकुमार निवासी अर्जुनगंज लखनऊ, तीस वर्षीय पंकज सिंह पुत्र महेंद्र प्रताप सिंह निवासी शिव नगर कॉलोनी प्रतापगढ़, 40 वर्षीय मनीष वर्मा पुत्र पीके वर्मा निवासी अलीगंज लखनऊ तथा कंचन सिंह पुत्र चंद्रप्रकाश निवासी सूरजदीप कांप्लेक्स लखनऊ गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। हादसे के बाद एक्सप्रेस वे की एक लेन पर यातायात प्रभावित हो गया।

सूचना पर पहुंचे यूपीडा के सुरक्षा अधिकारी मनोहर सिंह यादव और उनके साथियों ने कार की खिड़की को काटकर घायलों को बाहर निकाला। इसके बाद एंबुलेंस से ट्रामा सेंटर सैफई भिजवाया। रास्ते में अजीत सिंह, पंकज सिंह और मनीष वर्मा की मौत हो गई।

वही कंचन सिंह गंभीर घायल हैं। उनका उपचार इटावा सैफई अस्पताल में चल रहा है। पुलिस के अनुसार कार सवार दिल्ली में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के बाद लखनऊ लौट रहे थे।

