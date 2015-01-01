पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उन्नाव में टला बड़ा हादसा:शार्ट सर्किट से आग का गोला बनी एंबुलेंस; 1 घंटे तक ठप रहा यातायात, पुलिस ने 2 KM का डायवर्जन देकर हालात संभाला

उन्नावएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो लखनऊ-कानपुर हाईवे की है। उन्नाव में मंगलवार की शाम लखनऊ से कानपुर वापस जा रही एक एंबुलेंस में अचानक आग लग गई।
  • अजगैन कोतवाली क्षेत्र में जगदीशपुर गांव के सामने हुआ हादसा
  • एंबुलेंस में धुआं भरते ही उतर गए थे ड्राइवर व मेडिकल स्टॉफ

उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में मंगलवार की शाम एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया। दरअसल, लखनऊ-कानपुर हाइवे पर अचानक हुए शार्ट सर्किट से एक एंबुलेंस आग का गोला बन गई। यह हादसा अजगैन कोतवाली क्षेत्र के जगदीशपुर गांव के समीप का है। गनीमत रही कि हादसे के वक्त एंबुलेंस में कोई मरीज या तीमारदार नहीं था। एंबुलेंस के ड्राइवर व EMT (इमरजेंसी मेडिकल टेक्नीशियन) गाड़ी में धुआं भरने के बाद समय रहते उतर गए थे।

इससे हाईवे पर करीब एक घंटे तक यातायात ठप रहा। पुलिस ने दो किमी का डायवर्जन देकर यातायात बहाल कराया। सूचना पाकर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी ने आग पर काबू पाया है।

लखनऊ में मरीज छोड़कर वापस हो रही थी एंबुलेंस

कानपुर नगर की एक 108 एंबुलेंस लखनऊ के KGMU (किंग जॉर्ज मेडिकल यूनिवर्सिटी) के कार्डियोलॉजी विभाग में मरीज छोड़कर वापस जा रही थी। हरदोई निवासी एम्बुलेंस ड्राइवर श्रीकांत ने बताया कि मंगलवार शाम 7 बजे 108 की एंबुलेंस लेकर वापस कानपुर जा रहा था। इस दौरान अजगैन कोतवाली क्षेत्र के जगदीशपुर गांव के सामने अचानक चलती गाड़ी में शॉर्ट सर्किट हो गया। जिससे गाड़ी में धुंआ भरने लगा। जिसे चेक करने के लिए गाड़ी हाइवे किनारे लगाकर उतरे कि तभी अचानक एंबुलेंस में आग लग गई।

एंबुलेंस जलकर राख हुई

देखते देखते ही देखते आग ने पूरी एम्बुलेंस को अपनी जद में ले लिया। हाइवे पर धू-धूकर जलती एंबुलेंस को देख हाइवे का ट्रैफिक रुक गया। सूचना पर पहुंचे कोतवाल संतोष कुमार ने जगदीश पुर गांव के पास से चमरौली कॉलेज के पास दो किमी दूर ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट कर यातायात बहाल करवाया। वहीं, फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम ने लगभग आधे घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। घटना में कोई हताहत नही हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्पूतनिक-V भी 95% असरदार, रूसी लोगों को फ्री और बाकी देशों को 700 रु. से कम में मिलेगी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें