डॉक्टर से अभद्रता का मामला:हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव के पीआरओ पर FIR; सरकारी काम में बाधा और डॉक्टरों से गाली गलौच करने का आरोप

कानपुर43 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो कानपुर की है। उर्सला अस्पताल में राजू श्रीवास्तव के पीआरओ ने हंंगामा किया।
  • सदर कोतवाली में दर्ज हुआ मुकदमा
  • 16 अक्टूबर का मामला, 18 दिन बाद डॉक्टर ने दी तहरीर

उत्तर प्रदेश फिल्म विकास निगम के अध्यक्ष व हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव के पीआरओ गर्वित नारंग के खिलाफ सदर कोतवाली में केस दर्ज किया गया है। नारंग पर उर्सला अस्पताल के एक डॉक्टर से गाली-गलौच करने व सरकारी काम में बाधा डालने का आरोप है।

महिला से डॉक्टरों ने मांगे थे 15 हजार रुपए

दरअसल, मीरपुर कैंट निवासी सावित्री देवी ने स्वास्थ्य संबंधी परेशानियों के लिए हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव के पीआरओ गर्वित नारंग से मदद मांगी थी। गर्वित ने उसे उर्सला अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों को दिखाया। इस दौरान डॉक्टरों ने बच्चेदानी निकलवाने की सलाह दी। जिसके लिए महिला तैयार हो गई। लेकिन ऑपरेशन के लिए डॉक्टरों ने 15000 रुपए की मांग की। लेकिन सावित्री रुपए दे पाने में असमर्थ थी। रुपए मांगने की बात की जानकारी होने पर गर्वित नारंग अपने कुछ साथियों के साथ उर्सला हॉस्पिटल पहुंच गए और वहां हंगामा करने लगे। यह मामला 16 अक्टूबर का है।

आरोप है कि अस्पताल में बनी ओटी के बाहर गर्वित धरने पर बैठ गए। जिसकी जानकारी होते ही उर्सला के कई सीनियर डॉक्टर वहां पर पहुंच गर्वित नारंग से बात करने लगे। इसी दौरान उर्सला अस्पताल के फिजिशियन डा.सपन गुप्ता भी मौके पर आ गए और दोनों के बीच बातचीत होने लगी। बातचीत इतनी बढ़ गई कि गाली गलौच तक की नौबत आ गई। जिसके बाद वहां पर मौजूद अन्य डाक्टरों ने दोनों ही लोगों को अलग हटाते हुए बात मामला शांत कराया।

18 दिन बाद मुकदमा दर्ज

लेकिन उर्सला अस्पताल के फिजिशियन डा. सपन गुप्ता ने थाना कोतवाली में गर्वित नारंग के ऊपर गाली गलौच व सरकारी काम में बाधा डालने का आरोप लगाते हुए कोतवाली थाना में प्रार्थना पत्र दिया गया था। मंगलवार की देर रात थाना कोतवाली में गर्वित नारंग के खिलाफ मुकदमा भी पंजीकृत हो गया।

